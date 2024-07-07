2024 ISCO Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 ISCO Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, from July 11-14, 2024.

The ISCO Championship field (formerly known as the Barbasol Championship) is headlined by the likes of Neal Shipley, Alejandro Tosti, Daniel Berger and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 30th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour hosting a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour in Kentucky opposite the Scottish Open.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The ISCO Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Sung Kang and William McGirt being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for a $4 million million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 ISCO Championship field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Aaron Baddeley Sam Bairstow Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Zac Blair Jonas Blixt Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley John Marshall Butler Rafa Cabrera Bello Rafael Campos Ivan Cantero Gutierrez Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Luke Clanton Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Trace Crowe MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Zecheng Dou Kevin Dougherty Jason Dufner Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Manuel Elvira Harrison Endycott Patrick Fishburn Wilson Furr Tommy Gainey Stephen Gallacher Joel Girrbach Alex Goff Will Gordon Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Max Greyserman Cody Gribble Lanto Griffin Scott Gutschewski Chen Guxin Bill Haas Chesson Hadley James Hahn Jr. Hale Harry Hall Chase Hanna Nick Hardy Jim Herman Angel Hidalgo Portillo Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Rico Hoey Daan Huizing Daniel Iceman Casey Jarvis Andrew Johnston Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Marcus Kinhult Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Alexander Knappe Russell Knox Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Kelly Kraft Francesco Laporta David Lipsky Adam Long Ryan McCormick Mac Meissner Troy Merritt David Micheluzzi Edoardo Molinari Ryan Moore James Morrison Cooper Musselman Lukas Nemecz Matt NeSmith S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Sean O'Hair Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Raul Pereda Scott Piercy Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Max Rottluff Sam Ryder Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Matthias Schwab Braden Shattuck Robby Shelton Neal Shipley Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker Clément Sordet J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Stephen Stallings Jr. Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Andy Sullivan Callum Tarren Santiago Tarrio Ben Taylor Josh Teater Michael Thorbjornsen Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Tom Vaillant Johannes Veerman Camilo Villegas Paul Waring Nick Watney Richy Werenski Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Gunner Wiebe Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Carl Yuan Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 ISCO Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.