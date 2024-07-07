2024 ISCO Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC European Tour PGA Tour

2024 ISCO Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

July 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Alejandro Tosti
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 ISCO Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, from July 11-14, 2024.

The ISCO Championship field (formerly known as the Barbasol Championship) is headlined by the likes of Neal Shipley, Alejandro Tosti, Daniel Berger and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 30th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour hosting a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour in Kentucky opposite the Scottish Open.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The ISCO Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Sung Kang and William McGirt being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for a $4 million million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 ISCO Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Sam Bairstow
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Zac Blair
Jonas Blixt
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
John Marshall Butler
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Rafael Campos
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Luke Clanton
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Zecheng Dou
Kevin Dougherty
Jason Dufner
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Manuel Elvira
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Wilson Furr
Tommy Gainey
Stephen Gallacher
Joel Girrbach
Alex Goff
Will Gordon
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Max Greyserman
Cody Gribble
Lanto Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Chen Guxin
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Chase Hanna
Nick Hardy
Jim Herman
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Rico Hoey
Daan Huizing
Daniel Iceman
Casey Jarvis
Andrew Johnston
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Alexander Knappe
Russell Knox
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Kelly Kraft
Francesco Laporta
David Lipsky
Adam Long
Ryan McCormick
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
David Micheluzzi
Edoardo Molinari
Ryan Moore
James Morrison
Cooper Musselman
Lukas Nemecz
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Sean O'Hair
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Raul Pereda
Scott Piercy
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Max Rottluff
Sam Ryder
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Matthias Schwab
Braden Shattuck
Robby Shelton
Neal Shipley
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Clément Sordet
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Stephen Stallings Jr.
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Andy Sullivan
Callum Tarren
Santiago Tarrio
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Michael Thorbjornsen
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Tom Vaillant
Johannes Veerman
Camilo Villegas
Paul Waring
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Gunner Wiebe
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Carl Yuan
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 ISCO Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.