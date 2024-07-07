2024 John Deere Classic money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 John Deere Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

July 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Aaron Rai
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 John Deere Classic prize money payout is from the $8 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the John Deere Classic prize pool is at $1,440,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,002,800 in PGA Tour prize money today. The John Deere Classic prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $15,440.

The John Deere Classic field is headed by Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai, Eric Cole and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Thompson, who carries a two-shot lead into the final round.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 John Deere Classic from the correct 2024 John Deere Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. An amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The 2024 John Deere Classic prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 39 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 John Deere Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,440,000
2 $872,000
3 $552,000
4 $392,000
5 $328,000
6 $290,000
7 $270,000
8 $250,000
9 $234,000
10 $218,000
11 $202,000
12 $186,000
13 $170,000
14 $154,000
15 $146,000
16 $138,000
17 $130,000
18 $122,000
19 $114,000
20 $106,000
21 $98,000
22 $90,000
23 $83,600
24 $77,200
25 $70,800
26 $64,400
27 $62,000
28 $59,600
29 $57,200
30 $54,800
31 $52,400
32 $50,000
33 $47,600
34 $45,600
35 $43,600
36 $41,600
37 $39,600
38 $38,000
39 $36,400
40 $34,800
41 $33,200
42 $31,600
43 $30,000
44 $28,400
45 $26,800
46 $25,200
47 $23,600
48 $22,320
49 $21,200
50 $20,560
51 $20,080
52 $19,600
53 $19,280
54 $18,960
55 $18,800
56 $18,640
57 $18,480
58 $18,320
59 $18,160
60 $18,000
61 $17,840
62 $17,680
63 $17,520
64 $17,360
65 $17,200
66 $17,040
67 $16,880
68 $16,720
69 $16,560
70 $16,400
71 $16,240
72 $16,080
73 $15,920
74 $15,760
75 $15,600
76 $15,440

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.