2024 John Deere Classic field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 John Deere Classic Classic field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 4-7, 2024.

The John Deere Classic Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, defending champion Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 30th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to the Midwest for a run of events in a connection to Scotland for The Open.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The John Deere Classic Classic alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the evnet, with Marty Dou and Cody Gribble being the first two names on the list.

The field will be playing for an $8 million million purse, with 8 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 John Deere Classic Classic field

PLAYER Anders Albertson Tyson Alexander Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Wesley Bryan Jackson Buchanan Hayden Buckley Jorge Campillo Rafael Campos Patrick Cantlay (WD) Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Stewart Cink Luke Clanton Eric Cole Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Trace Crowe Joel Dahmen Cam Davis Jason Day Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nick Dunlap Nico Echavarria Harrison Endycott Patrick Fishburn Dylan Frittelli Wilson Furr Brice Garnett Doug Ghim Lucas Glover Will Gordon Chris Gotterup Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Scott Gutschewski Bill Haas Chesson Hadley James Hahn Jr. Hale Harry Hall Nick Hardy Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Joe Highsmith Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Rico Hoey Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Sungjae Im Zach Johnson Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Jake Knapp Russell Knox (IN) Ben Kohles Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley K.H. Lee Nicholas Lindheim David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Peter Malnati Denny McCarthy Ryan McCormick Maverick McNealy Mac Meissner Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Matt NeSmith S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Andrew Novak Sean O'Hair Thorbjørn Olesen Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Raul Pereda Chandler Phillips Scott Piercy J.T. Poston Seamus Power Andrew Putnam Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Robby Shelton Cole Sherwood Neal Shipley Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Hayden Springer Jimmy Stanger Sam Stevens Sepp Straka Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Josh Teater Davis Thompson Michael Thorbjornsen Brendon Todd Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Sami Valimaki Jhonattan Vegas Tracy Vest Camilo Villegas Nick Watney Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 John Deere Classic Classic field