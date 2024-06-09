2024 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title this season with a win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Scheffler won for the fifth time this season after making a clutch five-foot par putt on the final hole, on the back of a clutch par putt on the par-3 16th, to hold off Collin Morikawa by a shot on 8-under 280 thanks to a final-round 74.

Adam Hadwin finished alone in third place, three shots behind Morikawa on 4-under 284.

Scheffler won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Memorial Tournament recap notes

Scheffler earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 52 (of 72) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 US Open.

2024 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -8 67 68 71 74 280 $4,000,000
2 Collin Morikawa -7 68 74 68 71 281 $2,200,000
3 Adam Hadwin -4 66 72 72 74 284 $1,400,000
4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 72 67 74 72 285 $1,000,000
T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 73 70 74 69 286 $766,667
T5 Ludvig Åberg -2 68 72 72 74 286 $766,667
T5 Sepp Straka -2 72 70 68 76 286 $766,667
T8 Hideki Matsuyama -1 73 70 74 70 287 $579,000
T8 Sungjae Im -1 76 71 67 73 287 $579,000
T8 Tony Finau -1 71 70 73 73 287 $579,000
T8 Xander Schauffele -1 68 73 71 75 287 $579,000
T12 Victor Perez E 71 74 68 75 288 $430,333
T12 Sahith Theegala E 73 71 69 75 288 $430,333
T12 Nick Dunlap E 70 73 70 75 288 $430,333
T15 Billy Horschel 2 69 74 76 71 290 $329,000
T15 Sam Burns 2 71 75 71 73 290 $329,000
T15 Si Woo Kim 2 72 70 73 75 290 $329,000
T15 Viktor Hovland 2 69 69 77 75 290 $329,000
T15 Rory McIlroy 2 70 71 73 76 290 $329,000
T20 Corey Conners 3 68 76 76 71 291 $259,500
T20 Tommy Fleetwood 3 69 73 73 76 291 $259,500
T22 Alex Noren 4 70 74 75 73 292 $200,200
T22 Byeong Hun An 4 71 73 73 75 292 $200,200
T22 J.T. Poston 4 75 69 72 76 292 $200,200
T22 Max Homa 4 71 73 72 76 292 $200,200
T22 Akshay Bhatia 4 69 72 75 76 292 $200,200
T27 Emiliano Grillo 5 70 78 76 69 293 $143,500
T27 Adam Svensson 5 72 73 76 72 293 $143,500
T27 Nick Taylor 5 73 73 74 73 293 $143,500
T27 Davis Thompson 5 73 73 74 73 293 $143,500
T27 Russell Henley 5 73 71 74 75 293 $143,500
T27 Séamus Power 5 69 74 73 77 293 $143,500
T33 Justin Thomas 6 71 77 74 72 294 $106,500
T33 Taylor Pendrith 6 74 71 77 72 294 $106,500
T33 Matt Kuchar 6 75 71 74 74 294 $106,500
T33 Peter Malnati 6 72 73 74 75 294 $106,500
T33 Jason Day 6 73 75 69 77 294 $106,500
T33 Brian Harman 6 77 69 71 77 294 $106,500
T39 Austin Eckroat 7 77 71 71 76 295 $88,000
T39 Denny McCarthy 7 76 70 73 76 295 $88,000
T41 Thomas Detry 8 72 76 71 77 296 $80,000
T41 Will Zalatoris 8 74 70 73 79 296 $80,000
T43 Tom Kim 9 70 75 78 74 297 $72,000
T43 Keegan Bradley 9 70 69 78 80 297 $72,000
T45 Tom Hoge 10 72 74 77 75 298 $60,500
T45 Lee Hodges 10 71 73 77 77 298 $60,500
T45 Andrew Putnam 10 77 71 72 78 298 $60,500
T45 Eric Cole 10 70 75 74 79 298 $60,500
49 Shane Lowry 12 74 73 68 85 300 $54,000
T50 Cameron Young 13 76 72 76 77 301 $51,500
T50 Cam Davis 13 73 72 77 79 301 $51,500
52 Jackson Koivun (a) 18 72 76 78 80 306 $0

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

