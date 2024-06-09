2024 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title this season with a win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Scheffler won for the fifth time this season after making a clutch five-foot par putt on the final hole, on the back of a clutch par putt on the par-3 16th, to hold off Collin Morikawa by a shot on 8-under 280 thanks to a final-round 74.

Adam Hadwin finished alone in third place, three shots behind Morikawa on 4-under 284.

Scheffler won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Memorial Tournament recap notes

Scheffler earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 52 (of 72) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 US Open.

2024 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details