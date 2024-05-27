2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Davis Riley, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worh, Texas.

Riley won his first solo PGA Tour title with a dominant five-shot win over Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley on 14-under 266. A final round of even-par 71 was good enough to seal the deal.

Collin Morikawa finished in solo fourth place on 8-under total, a shot behind the runners-up.

Riley won the $1,638,000 winner's share of the $9,100,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Riley earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Riley earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 71 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

