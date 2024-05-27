2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

May 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Davis Riley, who earns his second PGA Tour title with a win at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worh, Texas.

Riley won his first solo PGA Tour title with a dominant five-shot win over Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley on 14-under 266. A final round of even-par 71 was good enough to seal the deal.

Collin Morikawa finished in solo fourth place on 8-under total, a shot behind the runners-up.

Riley won the $1,638,000 winner's share of the $9,100,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Riley earned 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Riley earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 71 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Davis Riley -14 66 64 66 70 266 $1,638,000
T2 Keegan Bradley -9 68 66 70 67 271 $809,900
T2 Scottie Scheffler -9 72 65 63 71 271 $809,900
4 Collin Morikawa -8 68 69 67 68 272 $445,900
T5 Mac Meissner -5 71 70 66 68 275 $323,619
T5 Sepp Straka -5 68 66 71 70 275 $323,619
T5 Hayden Buckley -5 67 65 69 74 275 $323,619
T5 Pierceson Coody -5 67 65 69 74 275 $323,619
T9 David Lipsky -4 70 69 66 71 276 $247,975
T9 Sungjae Im -4 70 64 70 72 276 $247,975
T9 Robby Shelton -4 67 68 67 74 276 $247,975
T12 Lucas Glover -3 69 70 71 67 277 $180,635
T12 Lee Hodges -3 72 70 66 69 277 $180,635
T12 Chandler Phillips -3 70 69 69 69 277 $180,635
T12 J.T. Poston -3 68 69 69 71 277 $180,635
T12 Adam Scott -3 69 68 69 71 277 $180,635
T17 Maverick McNealy -2 70 72 70 66 278 $120,835
T17 Tom Hoge -2 71 69 71 67 278 $120,835
T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 68 72 70 68 278 $120,835
T17 Matt Kuchar -2 68 69 73 68 278 $120,835
T17 Davis Thompson -2 70 70 66 72 278 $120,835
T17 Alejandro Tosti -2 69 69 67 73 278 $120,835
T17 Tony Finau -2 66 69 68 75 278 $120,835
T24 Adam Svensson -1 70 71 68 70 279 $70,866
T24 Matt NeSmith -1 69 68 72 70 279 $70,866
T24 Billy Horschel -1 69 71 67 72 279 $70,866
T24 Brian Harman -1 66 69 72 72 279 $70,866
T24 Denny McCarthy -1 70 66 70 73 279 $70,866
T24 Min Woo Lee -1 69 68 68 74 279 $70,866
T24 Tom Kim -1 69 68 68 74 279 $70,866
T24 Kevin Tway -1 69 66 69 75 279 $70,866
T32 K.H. Lee E 71 68 71 70 280 $51,961
T32 Aaron Rai E 71 71 67 71 280 $51,961
T32 Ben Silverman E 69 73 67 71 280 $51,961
T32 Justin Rose E 70 71 66 73 280 $51,961
T32 Ryan Fox E 68 67 71 74 280 $51,961
T37 Peter Malnati 1 72 69 73 67 281 $38,675
T37 Joseph Bramlett 1 69 70 72 70 281 $38,675
T37 Jordan Spieth 1 71 67 71 72 281 $38,675
T37 Martin Laird 1 66 73 69 73 281 $38,675
T37 Ben Martin 1 69 70 69 73 281 $38,675
T37 C.T. Pan 1 69 70 68 74 281 $38,675
T37 Rickie Fowler 1 70 69 66 76 281 $38,675
T37 Keith Mitchell 1 72 67 66 76 281 $38,675
T45 Troy Merritt 2 70 72 70 70 282 $27,100
T45 Daniel Berger 2 69 70 71 72 282 $27,100
T45 Zach Johnson 2 68 70 71 73 282 $27,100
T45 Patrick Rodgers 2 72 67 68 75 282 $27,100
T45 Gary Woodland 2 72 64 70 76 282 $27,100
T50 Kevin Streelman 3 71 70 74 68 283 $22,234
T50 Charley Hoffman 3 65 75 74 69 283 $22,234
T50 Victor Perez 3 70 71 71 71 283 $22,234
T50 Webb Simpson 3 69 67 75 72 283 $22,234
T50 Doug Ghim 3 69 71 70 73 283 $22,234
T50 Brendon Todd 3 68 70 71 74 283 $22,234
T56 Tyler Duncan 4 71 69 75 69 284 $20,839
T56 Thomas Detry 4 69 71 71 73 284 $20,839
T56 Si Woo Kim 4 71 71 67 75 284 $20,839
T56 Joel Dahmen 4 70 70 68 76 284 $20,839
T56 Cam Davis 4 69 70 69 76 284 $20,839
T61 Parker Coody 5 70 72 71 72 285 $20,111
T61 Kevin Yu 5 69 69 72 75 285 $20,111
T61 S.H. Kim 5 66 71 69 79 285 $20,111
64 Emiliano Grillo 6 74 68 73 71 286 $19,747
T65 Mark Hubbard 7 71 71 71 74 287 $19,292
T65 Austin Smotherman 7 72 69 72 74 287 $19,292
T65 Nick Hardy 7 72 70 70 75 287 $19,292
T65 Kevin Kisner 7 71 71 66 79 287 $19,292
69 Ryan Moore 8 69 68 70 81 288 $18,837
T70 Callum Tarren 9 67 74 72 76 289 $18,564
T70 Vincent Norrman 9 72 70 70 77 289 $18,564

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.