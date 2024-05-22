2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge purse is set for $9.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,638,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players. Emiliano Grillo is the prior champion.

The 132-player field competes in the latest PGA Tour event in Texas after the PGA Championship.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Colonial Country Club Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

This is the 24th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the standard level. The winner gets 53.9 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the Masters.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,638,000 2 $991,900 3 $627,900 4 $445,900 5 $373,100 6 $329,875 7 $307,125 8 $284,375 9 $266,175 10 $247,975 11 $229,775 12 $211,575 13 $193,375 14 $175,175 15 $166,075 16 $156,975 17 $147,875 18 $138,775 19 $129,675 20 $120,575 21 $111,475 22 $102,375 23 $95,095 24 $87,815 25 $80,535 26 $73,255 27 $70,525 28 $67,795 29 $65,065 30 $62,335 31 $59,605 32 $56,875 33 $54,145 34 $51,870 35 $49,595 36 $47,320 37 $45,045 38 $43,225 39 $41,405 40 $39,585 41 $37,765 42 $35,945 43 $34,125 44 $32,305 45 $30,485 46 $28,665 47 $26,845 48 $25,389 49 $24,115 50 $23,387 51 $22,841 52 $22,295 53 $21,931 54 $21,567 55 $21,385 56 $21,203 57 $21,021 58 $20,839 59 $20,657 60 $20,475 61 $20,293 62 $20,111 63 $19,929 64 $19,747 65 $19,565

