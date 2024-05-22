2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

May 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge purse is set for $9.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,638,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players. Emiliano Grillo is the prior champion.

The 132-player field competes in the latest PGA Tour event in Texas after the PGA Championship.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Colonial Country Club Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

This is the 24th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the standard level. The winner gets 53.9 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the Masters.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,638,000
2 $991,900
3 $627,900
4 $445,900
5 $373,100
6 $329,875
7 $307,125
8 $284,375
9 $266,175
10 $247,975
11 $229,775
12 $211,575
13 $193,375
14 $175,175
15 $166,075
16 $156,975
17 $147,875
18 $138,775
19 $129,675
20 $120,575
21 $111,475
22 $102,375
23 $95,095
24 $87,815
25 $80,535
26 $73,255
27 $70,525
28 $67,795
29 $65,065
30 $62,335
31 $59,605
32 $56,875
33 $54,145
34 $51,870
35 $49,595
36 $47,320
37 $45,045
38 $43,225
39 $41,405
40 $39,585
41 $37,765
42 $35,945
43 $34,125
44 $32,305
45 $30,485
46 $28,665
47 $26,845
48 $25,389
49 $24,115
50 $23,387
51 $22,841
52 $22,295
53 $21,931
54 $21,567
55 $21,385
56 $21,203
57 $21,021
58 $20,839
59 $20,657
60 $20,475
61 $20,293
62 $20,111
63 $19,929
64 $19,747
65 $19,565

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge purse?

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge purse is $9.1 million.

How much is the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge winner's share?

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge winner's share is $1,638,000.

What is the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field size?

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge field features 132 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge to the top 65 and ties.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.