2024 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Championship PGA Tour

May 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Xander Schauffele LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 19: Xander Schauffele of the United States poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The 2024 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Xander Schauffele, who earns his first major championship and eighth PGA Tour title in this event with a win at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Schauffele broke through for the major win by setting the major championship 72-hole scoring record against par, making a six-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the tournament to post 21-under 263 and win the event by a shot over Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele's closing 65 was enough to outlast DeChambeau's 64.

Viktor Hovland finished in third place after a three-putt at the last to finish on 18-under total, three shots ahead of Collin Morikawa and Thomas Detry.

Schauffele won the $3,330,000 winner's share of the $18,500,000 purse.

PGA Championship recap notes

Schauffele earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Schauffele earned 750 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this event.

A total of 78(of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2024 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Xander Schauffele -21 62 68 68 65 263 $3,330,000
2 Bryson DeChambeau -20 68 65 67 64 264 $1,998,000
3 Viktor Hovland -18 68 66 66 66 266 $1,258,000
T4 Thomas Detry -15 66 67 70 66 269 $814,000
T4 Collin Morikawa -15 66 65 67 71 269 $814,000
T6 Justin Rose -14 70 67 64 69 270 $639,440
T6 Shane Lowry -14 69 69 62 70 270 $639,440
T8 Billy Horschel -13 69 69 69 64 271 $521,418
T8 Scottie Scheffler -13 67 66 73 65 271 $521,418
T8 Justin Thomas -13 69 67 67 68 271 $521,418
T8 Robert MacIntyre -13 66 69 66 70 271 $521,418
T12 Alex Noren -12 67 70 70 65 272 $359,943
T12 Rory McIlroy -12 66 71 68 67 272 $359,943
T12 Taylor Moore -12 67 68 69 68 272 $359,943
T12 Lee Hodges -12 71 65 67 69 272 $359,943
T12 Dean Burmester -12 69 65 68 70 272 $359,943
T12 Sahith Theegala -12 65 67 67 73 272 $359,943
T18 Ryo Hisatsune -11 71 68 67 67 273 $230,764
T18 Keegan Bradley -11 69 67 68 69 273 $230,764
T18 Harris English -11 68 67 68 70 273 $230,764
T18 Austin Eckroat -11 67 67 69 70 273 $230,764
T18 Tony Finau -11 65 69 69 70 273 $230,764
T23 Tom Hoge -10 66 73 68 67 274 $170,137
T23 Maverick McNealy -10 66 72 69 67 274 $170,137
T23 Russell Henley -10 70 69 66 69 274 $170,137
T26 Tommy Fleetwood -9 72 69 69 65 275 $113,962
T26 Brooks Koepka -9 67 68 74 66 275 $113,962
T26 Corey Conners -9 70 71 67 67 275 $113,962
T26 Brian Harman -9 72 68 68 67 275 $113,962
T26 Min Woo Lee -9 72 66 70 67 275 $113,962
T26 Kurt Kitayama -9 68 70 70 67 275 $113,962
T26 Ben Kohles -9 67 73 67 68 275 $113,962
T26 Mark Hubbard -9 65 68 73 69 275 $113,962
T26 Tom Kim -9 66 71 68 70 275 $113,962
T35 Brice Garnett -8 72 67 69 68 276 $79,183
T35 Max Homa -8 68 70 69 69 276 $79,183
T35 Doug Ghim -8 69 68 70 69 276 $79,183
T35 Hideki Matsuyama -8 70 65 70 71 276 $79,183
T39 Jordan Smith -7 70 71 72 64 277 $66,848
T39 Joaquín Niemann -7 73 68 69 67 277 $66,848
T39 Alexander Björk -7 71 67 71 68 277 $66,848
T39 Aaron Rai -7 68 68 70 71 277 $66,848
T43 Dustin Johnson -6 73 68 71 66 278 $48,969
T43 Grayson Murray -6 72 68 71 67 278 $48,969
T43 Byeong Hun An -6 71 67 72 68 278 $48,969
T43 Adam Svensson -6 70 69 70 69 278 $48,969
T43 Lucas Glover -6 71 68 70 69 278 $48,969
T43 Will Zalatoris -6 71 68 69 70 278 $48,969
T43 Jason Day -6 71 67 69 71 278 $48,969
T43 Matt Wallace -6 70 65 71 72 278 $48,969
T43 Jordan Spieth -6 69 69 67 73 278 $48,969
T43 Lucas Herbert -6 69 67 68 74 278 $48,969
T53 Andrew Putnam -5 68 72 72 67 279 $32,587
T53 Erik van Rooyen -5 72 68 71 68 279 $32,587
T53 Jesper Svensson -5 68 71 72 68 279 $32,587
T53 Patrick Cantlay -5 70 68 73 68 279 $32,587
T53 Patrick Reed -5 69 70 71 69 279 $32,587
T53 Thorbjørn Olesen -5 69 71 69 70 279 $32,587
T53 Zac Blair -5 73 66 68 72 279 $32,587
T60 Talor Gooch -4 71 70 70 69 280 $27,017
T60 Adam Hadwin -4 68 72 71 69 280 $27,017
T60 Gary Woodland -4 71 69 71 69 280 $27,017
T63 S.H. Kim -3 69 72 71 69 281 $25,202
T63 Rickie Fowler -3 72 69 69 71 281 $25,202
T63 Cameron Young -3 69 71 70 71 281 $25,202
T63 Tyrrell Hatton -3 71 69 68 73 281 $25,202
T63 Cameron Smith -3 68 70 70 73 281 $25,202
T68 Sebastian Söderberg -2 73 67 74 68 282 $23,538
T68 Rasmus Højgaard -2 68 72 73 69 282 $23,538
T68 Luke Donald -2 70 69 72 71 282 $23,538
T68 Nicolai Højgaard -2 70 71 68 73 282 $23,538
72 Braden Shattuck -1 71 70 68 74 283 $22,830
T73 Alejandro Tosti E 68 69 79 68 284 $22,560
T73 Martin Kaymer E 68 72 68 76 284 $22,560
75 Ryan Fox 2 72 68 72 74 286 $22,350
76 Stephan Jaeger 5 70 71 70 78 289 $22,230
77 Jeremy Wells 6 69 71 75 75 290 $22,140
78 Brendon Todd 9 70 70 74 79 293 $22,100

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.