2024 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Xander Schauffele, who earns his first major championship and eighth PGA Tour title in this event with a win at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Schauffele broke through for the major win by setting the major championship 72-hole scoring record against par, making a six-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the tournament to post 21-under 263 and win the event by a shot over Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele's closing 65 was enough to outlast DeChambeau's 64.

Viktor Hovland finished in third place after a three-putt at the last to finish on 18-under total, three shots ahead of Collin Morikawa and Thomas Detry.

Schauffele won the $3,330,000 winner's share of the $18,500,000 purse.

PGA Championship recap notes

Schauffele earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Schauffele earned 750 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this event.

A total of 78(of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2024 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

