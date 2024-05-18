2024 PGA Championship purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC PGA Championship

2024 PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

May 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 PGA Championship purse is $18.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,330,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an event on the PGA Tour schedule, but the event is conducted by the PGA of America, which also runs the Ryder Cup when it's in the United States.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. All players who miss the 36-hole cut earn $4,000 for their week.

The event is played this year at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

This is the 23rd PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

This payout is based on the 2023 purse, though it is expected that the PGA of America will announce a larger purse for 2024.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with all four majors offering the maximum points for any tournament in men's golf.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the PGA Championship for life and spots in the other three majors for the next five years.

2024 PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,330,000
2 $1,998,000
3 $1,258,000
4 $888,000
5 $740,000
6 $660,580
7 $618,300
8 $577,790
9 $539,030
10 $502,040
11 $466,810
12 $433,340
13 $401,630
14 $371,690
15 $343,500
16 $317,080
17 $292,420
18 $269,520
19 $248,380
20 $229,000
21 $211,390
22 $195,530
23 $181,440
24 $169,990
25 $158,980
26 $148,410
27 $138,280
28 $128,590
29 $119,340
30 $110,540
31 $103,490
32 $97,330
33 $92,040
34 $87,640
35 $84,110
36 $80,770
37 $77,510
38 $74,340
39 $71,250
40 $68,260
41 $65,350
42 $62,530
43 $59,800
44 $57,160
45 $54,610
46 $52,140
47 $49,760
48 $47,470
49 $45,270
50 $43,160
51 $41,130
52 $39,190
53 $37,340
54 $35,580
55 $33,910
56 $32,320
57 $30,830
58 $29,590
59 $28,540
60 $27,660
61 $26,950
62 $26,440
63 $26,000
64 $25,590
65 $25,190
66 $24,800
67 $24,430
68 $24,060
69 $23,690
70 $23,340
71 $23,060
72 $22,830
73 $22,650
74 $22,470
75 $22,350
76 $22,230
77 $22,140
78 $22,100

