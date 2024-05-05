2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
May 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Taylor Pendrith
The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Pendrith, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Pendrith topped the PGA Tour leaderboard this week thanks to a final-round 4-under 67 that helped him win by a single shot. The Canadian made a birdie on the par-5 finisher while 72nd-hole leader Ben Kohles made a shocking bogey to switch the lead.

Alex Noren finished in solo third place, two shots behind Pendrith, who breaks through on the PGA Tour.

Pendrith won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson recap notes

Pendrith earned 42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Pendrith earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 66 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur, Kris Kim, made the cut and is not paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Taylor Pendrith -23 64 67 63 67 261 $1,710,000
2 Ben Kohles -22 65 66 65 66 262 $1,035,500
3 Alex Noren -21 64 68 66 65 263 $655,500
T4 S.H. Kim -20 68 64 68 64 264 $380,000
T4 Aaron Rai -20 67 65 68 64 264 $380,000
T4 Byeong Hun An -20 66 67 66 65 264 $380,000
T4 Matt Wallace -20 63 66 67 68 264 $380,000
8 Jake Knapp -19 64 64 67 70 265 $296,875
T9 Rafael Campos -18 67 67 69 63 266 $249,375
T9 Taiga Semikawa -18 64 68 70 64 266 $249,375
T9 Kevin Tway -18 69 66 64 67 266 $249,375
T9 Troy Merritt -18 67 62 70 67 266 $249,375
T13 Ryo Hisatsune -17 70 65 68 64 267 $165,232
T13 Daniel Berger -17 67 67 67 66 267 $165,232
T13 Alex Smalley -17 65 69 67 66 267 $165,232
T13 Adam Schenk -17 66 67 68 66 267 $165,232
T13 Ben Griffin -17 69 64 67 67 267 $165,232
T13 Si Woo Kim -17 68 65 67 67 267 $165,232
T13 Kelly Kraft -17 64 66 68 69 267 $165,232
T20 Austin Cook -16 67 67 70 64 268 $112,100
T20 Stephan Jaeger -16 66 68 66 68 268 $112,100
T20 Zach Johnson -16 66 67 67 68 268 $112,100
T20 Keith Mitchell -16 66 65 69 68 268 $112,100
T24 Nico Echavarria -15 67 68 67 67 269 $77,425
T24 Jorge Campillo -15 68 65 69 67 269 $77,425
T24 Chris Gotterup -15 67 69 65 68 269 $77,425
T24 Justin Lower -15 66 69 66 68 269 $77,425
T24 Patton Kizzire -15 69 66 66 68 269 $77,425
T24 Min Woo Lee -15 66 68 66 69 269 $77,425
T30 Kevin Chappell -14 68 67 72 63 270 $52,293
T30 Carson Young -14 67 69 68 66 270 $52,293
T30 Max McGreevy -14 67 66 71 66 270 $52,293
T30 Dylan Wu -14 67 69 67 67 270 $52,293
T30 Kevin Dougherty -14 66 68 69 67 270 $52,293
T30 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -14 67 67 69 67 270 $52,293
T30 Davis Riley -14 64 67 72 67 270 $52,293
T30 Luke List -14 67 69 66 68 270 $52,293
T30 Adam Scott -14 69 65 68 68 270 $52,293
T30 Andrew Novak -14 68 67 66 69 270 $52,293
T30 Nick Dunlap -14 66 67 67 70 270 $52,293
T41 Mackenzie Hughes -13 71 64 72 64 271 $33,725
T41 Ryan McCormick -13 67 69 68 67 271 $33,725
T41 Tom Hoge -13 68 67 69 67 271 $33,725
T41 Aaron Baddeley -13 68 67 67 69 271 $33,725
T41 Maverick McNealy -13 67 67 68 69 271 $33,725
T41 Sung Kang -13 64 68 64 71 203 $33,725
T41 Vince Whaley -13 70 63 66 72 271 $33,725
T48 Brandt Snedeker -12 69 66 73 64 272 $24,985
T48 Ben Martin -12 67 69 71 65 272 $24,985
T48 Martin Laird -12 67 66 72 67 272 $24,985
T48 David Skinns -12 65 69 70 68 272 $24,985
T52 Beau Hossler -10 67 68 73 66 274 $22,406
T52 Hayden Buckley -10 65 70 72 67 274 $22,406
T52 Scott Piercy -10 68 67 71 68 274 $22,406
T52 Tom Kim -10 69 67 69 69 274 $22,406
T52 Tyson Alexander -10 68 67 70 69 274 $22,406
T52 Harrison Endycott -10 67 66 71 70 274 $22,406
T52 Mark Hubbard -10 71 65 67 71 274 $22,406
T59 S.Y. Noh -9 69 66 73 67 275 $21,375
T59 Jason Day -9 66 70 71 68 275 $21,375
T59 K.H. Lee -9 66 67 71 71 275 $21,375
T62 Sam Stevens -8 66 66 70 70 206 $20,900
T62 Joel Dahmen -8 67 69 70 70 276 $20,900
64 Henrik Norlander -7 68 68 68 73 277 $20,615
65 Kris Kim (a) -6 68 67 70 73 278 $0
66 Tom Whitney -1 65 70 75 73 283 $20,425

