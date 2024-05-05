2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson final leaderboard is headed by winner Taylor Pendrith, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Pendrith topped the PGA Tour leaderboard this week thanks to a final-round 4-under 67 that helped him win by a single shot. The Canadian made a birdie on the par-5 finisher while 72nd-hole leader Ben Kohles made a shocking bogey to switch the lead.

Alex Noren finished in solo third place, two shots behind Pendrith, who breaks through on the PGA Tour.

Pendrith won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson recap notes

Pendrith earned 42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Pendrith earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 66 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. One amateur, Kris Kim, made the cut and is not paid for his finish.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

