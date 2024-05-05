2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
May 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Jake Knapp
The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout is from the $9.5 million purse, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize pool is at $1,710,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,035,500 in PGA Tour prize money today. The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $20,425.

The The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is headed by Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Alex Noren and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Pendrith, who seeks a breakthrough PGA Tour win this week.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson from the correct 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. This week, one amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 42 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,710,000
2 $1,035,500
3 $655,500
4 $465,500
5 $389,500
6 $344,375
7 $320,625
8 $296,875
9 $277,875
10 $258,875
11 $239,875
12 $220,875
13 $201,875
14 $182,875
15 $173,375
16 $163,875
17 $154,375
18 $144,875
19 $135,375
20 $125,875
21 $116,375
22 $106,875
23 $99,275
24 $91,675
25 $84,075
26 $76,475
27 $73,625
28 $70,775
29 $67,925
30 $65,075
31 $62,225
32 $59,375
33 $56,525
34 $54,150
35 $51,775
36 $49,400
37 $47,025
38 $45,125
39 $43,225
40 $41,325
41 $39,425
42 $37,525
43 $35,625
44 $33,725
45 $31,825
46 $29,925
47 $28,025
48 $26,505
49 $25,175
50 $24,415
51 $23,845
52 $23,275
53 $22,895
54 $22,515
55 $22,325
56 $22,135
57 $21,945
58 $21,755
59 $21,565
60 $21,375
61 $21,185
62 $20,995
63 $20,805
64 $20,615
65 $20,425

