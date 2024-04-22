2024 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured Leaderboards PGA Tour Suggested Links

2024 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who tops the PGA Tour leaderboard this week and earns his fourth win of the season with a win at RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Scheffler won for the fourth time in his last five starts, going back-to-back for a second time in two months. He finished the victory on Monday morning, needing to complete three holes to finish off a final-round 67 to win by 4 shots on 20-under 264.

Sahith Theegala finished in solo second on 16-under total, holding off Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay by a shot.

Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Scheffler earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking as a commanding world No. 1.

Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 69 (of 69) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this Signature event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2024 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -19 69 65 63 68 265 $3,600,000
2 Sahith Theegala -16 66 67 67 68 268 $2,160,000
T3 Wyndham Clark -15 72 66 66 65 269 $1,160,000
T3 Patrick Cantlay -15 67 66 68 68 269 $1,160,000
T5 Justin Thomas -14 69 68 68 65 270 $702,750
T5 J.T. Poston -14 63 68 70 69 270 $702,750
T5 Patrick Rodgers -14 66 66 68 70 270 $702,750
T5 Sepp Straka -14 66 65 67 72 270 $702,750
9 Collin Morikawa -13 65 66 68 72 271 $581,000
T10 Chris Kirk -12 69 67 67 69 272 $521,000
T10 Ludvig Åberg -12 66 66 68 72 272 $521,000
T12 Brian Harman -11 70 69 70 64 273 $393,000
T12 Tony Finau -11 70 69 69 65 273 $393,000
T12 Sungjae Im -11 68 67 71 67 273 $393,000
T12 Russell Henley -11 67 69 69 68 273 $393,000
T12 Séamus Power -11 65 70 66 72 273 $393,000
17 Austin Eckroat -10 66 69 72 67 274 $321,000
T18 Jason Day -9 68 69 72 66 275 $220,100
T18 Rickie Fowler -9 70 71 67 67 275 $220,100
T18 Andrew Putnam -9 70 69 69 67 275 $220,100
T18 Akshay Bhatia -9 71 67 69 68 275 $220,100
T18 Si Woo Kim -9 68 69 67 71 275 $220,100
T18 Tom Kim -9 69 66 69 71 275 $220,100
T18 Brice Garnett -9 69 68 66 72 275 $220,100
T18 Xander Schauffele -9 72 64 67 72 275 $220,100
T18 Stephan Jaeger -9 67 68 67 73 275 $220,100
T18 Tom Hoge -9 67 64 70 74 275 $220,100
T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 68 70 73 65 276 $136,500
T28 Harris English -8 69 71 66 70 276 $136,500
T28 Matt Fitzpatrick -8 70 66 70 70 276 $136,500
T28 Denny McCarthy -8 69 70 66 71 276 $136,500
T28 Thomas Detry -8 68 68 67 73 276 $136,500
T33 Erik van Rooyen -7 72 66 72 67 277 $106,167
T33 Kurt Kitayama -7 70 71 66 70 277 $106,167
T33 Lucas Glover -7 69 69 68 71 277 $106,167
T33 Eric Cole -7 70 68 67 72 277 $106,167
T33 Alejandro Tosti -7 69 70 65 73 277 $106,167
T33 Rory McIlroy -7 67 68 68 74 277 $106,167
T39 Grayson Murray -6 72 70 67 69 278 $86,500
T39 Mackenzie Hughes -6 66 66 75 71 278 $86,500
T39 Jordan Spieth -6 70 67 69 72 278 $86,500
T42 Webb Simpson -5 71 70 69 69 279 $76,500
T42 Adam Hadwin -5 67 70 70 72 279 $76,500
T44 Sam Burns -4 70 69 72 69 280 $62,660
T44 Justin Rose -4 70 73 66 71 280 $62,660
T44 Adam Svensson -4 72 66 70 72 280 $62,660
T44 Corey Conners -4 69 71 66 74 280 $62,660
T44 Will Zalatoris -4 68 70 68 74 280 $62,660
T49 Cameron Davis -3 70 74 70 67 281 $49,450
T49 Tommy Fleetwood -3 71 72 69 69 281 $49,450
T49 Matthieu Pavon -3 69 73 70 69 281 $49,450
T49 Peter Malnati -3 73 67 71 70 281 $49,450
T49 Nick Taylor -3 71 70 69 71 281 $49,450
T49 Adam Schenk -3 73 69 65 74 281 $49,450
T55 Chandler Phillips -2 68 69 77 68 282 $46,200
T55 Keegan Bradley -2 76 69 68 69 282 $46,200
T55 Max Homa -2 71 70 66 75 282 $46,200
T58 Lee Hodges -1 75 71 68 69 283 $44,800
T58 Erik Barnes -1 71 70 70 72 283 $44,800
T58 Taylor Moore -1 68 70 71 74 283 $44,800
T58 Brendon Todd -1 69 70 68 76 283 $44,800
T62 Cameron Young E 67 71 76 70 284 $43,600
T62 Jake Knapp E 74 70 69 71 284 $43,600
T64 Gary Woodland 1 73 75 66 71 285 $42,600
T64 Shane Lowry 1 70 72 68 75 285 $42,600
T64 Emiliano Grillo 1 70 71 69 75 285 $42,600
67 Byeong Hun An 2 68 66 72 80 286 $41,800
68 Kevin Kisner 5 73 73 72 71 289 $41,400
69 Nick Dunlap 6 75 73 68 74 290 $41,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.