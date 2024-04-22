2024 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who tops the PGA Tour leaderboard this week and earns his fourth win of the season with a win at RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Scheffler won for the fourth time in his last five starts, going back-to-back for a second time in two months. He finished the victory on Monday morning, needing to complete three holes to finish off a final-round 67 to win by 4 shots on 20-under 264.

Sahith Theegala finished in solo second on 16-under total, holding off Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay by a shot.

Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Scheffler earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking as a commanding world No. 1.

Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 69 (of 69) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this Signature event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2024 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

