2023 Valero Texas Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Valspar Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're in Texas for the Valero Texas Open, with a look toward quality ballstrikers that can give us a great chance to win. Unfortunately at the match play, Tyrrell Hatton got hurt, and that pretty much ruined everything last week.

2023 Valero Texas Open One and Done picks

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar has been in the top 15 here in the last three years, and he just got out of the Match Play group stage again.

Si Woo Kim: Kim is somewhat unpredictable, but he has been in the top 27 in six of his last eight starts.

Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery is a great putter, which doesn't come in as handy at TPC San Antonio, but he's heading in the right direction.

Rickie Fowler: Trying to time Rickie Fowler's comeback is going to be tricky, but he clearly seems headed on the path back to the winner's circle.

My pick this week is Matt Kuchar.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks