2023 Valero Texas Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Valero Texas Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Valero Texas Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Valero Texas Open preview

The Valero Texas Open is this week, and the PGA Tour offers up its precursor to The Masters. This golf course tends to give up good scores, but it's susceptible to the wind and seems to favor great ballstrikers without as much of a requirement for great putting.

2023 Valero Texas Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rickie Fowler: Everyone is going to be all over Fowler this week considering it feels like the perfect situation to break back into the winner's circle.

2. Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery is on the upswing, and he should be heading toward a win -- but his tremendous putting also kind of flies in the face of winners here.

3. Si Woo Kim: Si Woo is hardly predictable, but he has been in the top 15 here twice in the last four playings of this event.

4. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton would be higher up on my list if we had a clear picture of his health after the injury he suffered at the Match Play.

5. JJ Spaun: The defending champion had a good showing last week at the Match Play, but his play has been spotty at best this year.

6. Chris Kirk: Kirk has already won this year, and he has a good track record at the venue, but he's not been good the last two times out.

7. Matt Kuchar: Kuchar found a way out of the group stage yet again at the Match Play, and he has one of the better records at this venue of any player in the field.

8. Thomas Detry: Detry gave it a good run at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He's a somewhat middling player in terms of stats, but his finishes against weaker fields have been excellent.

9. Hideki Matsuyama: It's been an inconsistent year for Hideki, but he did have a great Players.

10. Charley Hoffman: I am contractually obligated to remind you that Charley Hoffman owns this tournament -- or at least has throughout his career.