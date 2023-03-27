2023 Valero Texas Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
03/27/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rickie Fowler


The 2023 Valero Texas Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Valero Texas Open is the final PGA Tour event played before the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament.

The tournament has seen some fascinating, up-and-coming winners in the last few years, including JJ Spaun and Corey Conners.

Tyrrell Hatton is betting favorite

The 2023 Valero Texas Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Tyrrell Hatton, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds. Corey Conners is next best at 18-to-1.

Rickie Fowler is at 20-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Si Woo Kim and Taylor Montgomery are at 22-to-1.

2023 Valero Texas Open first looks

Taylor Montgomery appears to be heading in the right direction, which is toward a PGA Tour breakthrough win.

Alex Noren and JJ Spaun are interesting wagers, though Noren wasn't much at the Match Play.

Thomas Detry, Will Gordon and Aaron Rai are all intriguing and worth a look.

2023 Valero Texas Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tyrrell Hatton 1200
Corey Conners 1800
Rickie Fowler 2000
Si Woo Kim 2200
Taylor Montgomery 2200
Davis Riley 2500
Hideki Matsuyama 2500
Matt Kuchar 2800
Chris Kirk 3000
Alex Noren 3300
J.J. Spaun 3500
Ben Griffin 4000
Brendon Todd 4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4000
Matt Wallace 4000
Ryan Fox 4000
Cameron Davis 4500
Alex Smalley 5000
Nicolai Hojgaard 5000
Taylor Pendrith 5000
Thomas Detry 5000
William Gordon 5000
Aaron Rai 5500
Andrew Putnam 5500
Davis Thompson 5500
Sam Ryder 5500
Adam Schenk 6000
Byeong-Hun An 6000
Nick Taylor 6000
Beau Hossler 7000
Emiliano Grillo 7000
Patrick Rodgers 7000
S.H. Kim 7000
Sepp Straka 7000
Sam Stevens 7500
Ben Martin 8000
Brandon Wu 8000
Lanto Griffin 8000
MJ Daffue 8000
Robby Shelton 8000
Akshay Bhatia 9000
Garrick Higgo 9000
Padraig Harrington 9000
Patton Kizzire 9000
Trey Mullinax 9000
Eric Cole 10000
Hayden Buckley 10000
Joseph Bramlett 10000
Luke List 10000
Nate Lashley 10000
Nick Hardy 10000
Austin Eckroat 11000
Charley Hoffman 11000
David Lingmerth 11000
Doug Ghim 11000
Erik van Rooyen 11000
Francesco Molinari 11000
Kazuki Higa 11000
Kevin Streelman 11000
Kramer Hickok 11000
Lee Hodges 11000
Lucas Glover 11000
Mark Hubbard 11000
Michael Kim 11000
Ryan Palmer 11000
Tyler Duncan 11000
Adam Long 12500
Ben Taylor 12500
Harry Hall 12500
Matthew Nesmith 12500
Scott Piercy 12500
Vincent Norrman 12500
Augusto Nunez 15000
Austin Smotherman 15000
Chesson Hadley 15000
Dylan Frittelli 15000
Martin Laird 15000
Pierceson Coody 15000
Greyson Sigg 17500
Justin Lower 17500

