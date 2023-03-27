2023 Valero Texas Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Valero Texas Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Valero Texas Open is the final PGA Tour event played before the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament.

The tournament has seen some fascinating, up-and-coming winners in the last few years, including JJ Spaun and Corey Conners.

Tyrrell Hatton is betting favorite

The 2023 Valero Texas Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Tyrrell Hatton, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds. Corey Conners is next best at 18-to-1.

Rickie Fowler is at 20-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Si Woo Kim and Taylor Montgomery are at 22-to-1.

2023 Valero Texas Open first looks

Taylor Montgomery appears to be heading in the right direction, which is toward a PGA Tour breakthrough win.

Alex Noren and JJ Spaun are interesting wagers, though Noren wasn't much at the Match Play.

Thomas Detry, Will Gordon and Aaron Rai are all intriguing and worth a look.

2023 Valero Texas Open betting odds: Outright winner