2023 The Honda Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

2023 The Honda Classic

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Florida for the The Honda Classic. This is probably going to feel like a bit of a letdown for a lot of folks, given the last two weeks. However, we get to have fun taking some longer shots.

For 2023, I will show you my picks for two different types of one-and-done contests: full season (starting with the fall events) and full year (just 2023 events). There's a good split of leagues that run one way or the other, and I don't want to anyone to miss out on a chance to use the names I used in the fall.

2023 The Honda Classic One and Done picks

Ben An: An has been playing pretty well, and he's absolutely a HFC play here.

Sungjae Im: Im has won here, and he's been on a great run of tournament play of late.

Min Woo Lee: This would be an unconventional play, but MWL has been playing great golf dating back to last fall.

Alex Noren: The Swede has a pair of top 5s in the last five years, and he's a strong player in this field.

My pick this week is Alex Noren.

