2023 The Honda Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

02/20/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Billy Horschel


The 2023 The Honda Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Honda Classic is in its final year with Honda as a sponsor this year, so it's a bit of a strange week for the longest-running active PGA Tour sponsor.

We will, though, be able to find value this week after back-to-back designated events causing a big loss of value.

Sungjae Im is betting favorite

The 2023 The Honda Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Sungjae Im, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Shane Lowry is next best at 12-to-1.

Matt Kuchar and Min Woo Lee are 22-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Aaron Wise, Alex Noren, Chris Kirk and Denny McCarthy are at 25-to-1.

2023 The Honda Classic first looks

Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy and Thomas Detry all feel like pretty obvious plays. Lots of folks will like Adam Svensson.

Aaron Rai and Will Gordon are interesting plays this week, but they also have some downside.

Ben An is a horse-for-course play, and I think Padraig Harrington could legitimately win this week.

2023 The Honda Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Sungjae Im 750
Shane Lowry 1200
Matt Kuchar 2200
Min Woo Lee 2200
Aaron Wise 2500
Alex Noren 2500
Chris Kirk 2500
Denny McCarthy 2500
Billy Horschel 2800
Adam Svensson 3000
Harris English 3300
J T Poston 3300
Jhonattan Vegas 3300
Thomas Detry 3300
Taylor Pendrith 3500
Adrian Meronk 4000
Cameron Davis 4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4000
Sepp Straka 4000
Garrick Higgo 4500
Patrick Rodgers 4500
Hayden Buckley 5000
Lee Hodges 5000
Nick Hardy 5000
Ryan Palmer 5000
Aaron Rai 5500
Justin Suh 5500
Robby Shelton 5500
Stephan Jaeger 5500
Will Gordon 5500
Ben Griffin 6000
Danny Willett 6000
Byeong-Hun An 6600
Dylan Frittelli 6600
Joseph Bramlett 6600
Padraig Harrington 6600
Erik van Rooyen 7000
Webb Simpson 7000
Davis Riley 7500
Adam Schenk 8000
Ben Taylor 8000
Brandon Wu 8000
Charley Hoffman 8000
Lanto Griffin 8000
S H Kim 8000
Adam Long 10000
Greyson Sigg 10000
Kevin Tway 10000
Matt Wallace 10000
Matthias Schwab 10000
Pierceson Coody 10000
Russell Knox 10000
Aaron Baddeley 11000
Callum Tarren 11000
Harry Hall 11000
Mark Hubbard 11000
Peter Malnati 11000
Akshay Bhatia 12500
Eric Cole 12500
Kramer Hickok 12500
Luke Donald 12500
Ryan Moore 12500
Zach Johnson 12500
Ben Martin 15000
Carl Yuan 15000
Chesson Hadley 15000
David Lingmerth 15000
Harry Higgs 15000
Matti Schmid 15000
MJ Daffue 15000
Sam Stevens 15000
Satoshi Kodaira 15000
Doc Redman 16500
Andrew Novak 17500
Erik Barnes 17500
Austin Eckroat 18500
Ben Silverman 20000
Danny Lee 20000
Sean OHair 20000
Tyler Duncan 20000
Harrison Endycott 25000
Cameron Percy 27500

