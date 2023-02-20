2023 The Honda Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 The Honda Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Honda Classic is in its final year with Honda as a sponsor this year, so it's a bit of a strange week for the longest-running active PGA Tour sponsor.

We will, though, be able to find value this week after back-to-back designated events causing a big loss of value.

Sungjae Im is betting favorite

The 2023 The Honda Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Sungjae Im, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Shane Lowry is next best at 12-to-1.

Matt Kuchar and Min Woo Lee are 22-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Aaron Wise, Alex Noren, Chris Kirk and Denny McCarthy are at 25-to-1.

2023 The Honda Classic first looks

Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy and Thomas Detry all feel like pretty obvious plays. Lots of folks will like Adam Svensson.

Aaron Rai and Will Gordon are interesting plays this week, but they also have some downside.

Ben An is a horse-for-course play, and I think Padraig Harrington could legitimately win this week.

2023 The Honda Classic betting odds: Outright winner