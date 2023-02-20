2023 The Honda Classic expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 The Honda Classic is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at PGA Natonal's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 The Honda Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 The Honda Classic preview

The Honda Classic is this week, and the PGA Tour moves to Florida for a standard week at PGA National. This tournament has almost 20 percent of the world top 50, which isn't bad, but it's going to feel like a letdown after the last two weeks.

BECOME A GNN MEMBER: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year!

2023 The Honda Classic rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Sungjae Im: His ballstriking should carry him a long way this week, but the South Korean has also been on a strong run of late.

2. Shane Lowry: Lowry is hopefully getting on the right track again after a T-14 finish at Riviera.

3. Alex Noren: Noren is kind of in that Russell Henley territory as a guy that gains strokes in somewhat unspecatacular fashion. But one of these weeks will be spectacular.

4. Denny McCarthy: McCarthy had a great showing against a strong field last week and could be trending toward that first PGA Tour win.

5. Thomas Detry: Why rate Detry so high this week? He makes cuts, in spades. He's been hanging around 30th place in his last four starts.

6. Chris Kirk: Kirk missed the cut at Phoenix in somewhat surprising fashion, but I expect a bounceback.

7. Will Gordon: Will hasn't played in a few weeks, since WD'ing from Pebble. It looked like the rest was needed based on the downtrend.

8. Matt Kuchar: Kinda hard to ignore Kuchar at the moment, who has been in the top 10 in two of his last four starts.

9. Min Woo Lee: MWL is making the rare US start, so it will be interesting to see if his great DP World Tour form carries over this week.

10. Sepp Straka: The Diet Coke King is kind of hard to predict, and he wasn't great in his two DP World Tour stops, but he was solid last week at Riviera.