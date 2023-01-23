2023 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will start Wednesday, with the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the second full-field mainland event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Farmers Insurance Open is a good watch that is difficult to predict. Torrey South punishes all misses about the same, meaning that a player can be tremendously wild and still do well.

We went to try to take some medium shots here, looking past the top players. However, the field this week is solid enough, and Jon Rahm looks like he's unbeatable.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds. Rahm is a past winner here, winning the 2021 US Open on Torrey South, and clearly one of the two best performers in the world right now.

Xander Schauffele is 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Tony Finau is at 13-to-1, while Collin Morikawa is at 14-to-1.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open first looks

Jon Rahm is worth a consideration at this point. Maybe wait until the tee times are released to see if he starts on the South Course. It could be a live opportunity.

Max Homa is worth a look at 25-to-1, as is Sungjae Im, who is playing well enough to win week-to-week.

Jason Day is going to get a lot of love this week, though he feels a bit short at 28-to-1.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds: Outright winner