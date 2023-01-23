2023 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

01/23/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Max Homa


The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will start Wednesday, with the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the second full-field mainland event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Farmers Insurance Open is a good watch that is difficult to predict. Torrey South punishes all misses about the same, meaning that a player can be tremendously wild and still do well.

We went to try to take some medium shots here, looking past the top players. However, the field this week is solid enough, and Jon Rahm looks like he's unbeatable.

Jon Rahm is betting favorite

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds. Rahm is a past winner here, winning the 2021 US Open on Torrey South, and clearly one of the two best performers in the world right now.

Xander Schauffele is 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Tony Finau is at 13-to-1, while Collin Morikawa is at 14-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2023 Farmers Insurance Open first looks

Jon Rahm is worth a consideration at this point. Maybe wait until the tee times are released to see if he starts on the South Course. It could be a live opportunity.

Max Homa is worth a look at 25-to-1, as is Sungjae Im, who is playing well enough to win week-to-week.

Jason Day is going to get a lot of love this week, though he feels a bit short at 28-to-1.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 450
Xander Schauffele 1200
Tony Finau 1300
Collin Morikawa 1400
Justin Thomas 1400
Will Zalatoris 1500
Sungjae Im 1800
Kevin Yu 2000
Max Homa 2500
Taylor Montgomery 2500
Hideki Matsuyama 2800
Jason Day 2800
Si Woo Kim 2800
Maverick McNealy 3500
Adam Hadwin 5000
Justin Rose 5000
Keegan Bradley 5000
Sahith Theegala 5000
Cameron Davis 5500
J J Spaun 6000
Wyndham Clark 6500
Harris English 7000
Hayden Buckley 7500
Alex Smalley 8000
Davis Thompson 8000
Gary Woodland 8000
Luke List 8000
Ryan Palmer 8000
Taylor Pendrith 8000
Thomas Detry 8000
Kurt Kitayama 9000
Patrick Rodgers 9000
Rickie Fowler 9000
Davis Riley 10000
Dean Burmester 10000
Scott Stallings 10000
Ben Griffin 11000
Adam Svensson 12500
Brendan Steele 12500
Emiliano Grillo 12500
Matthew Nesmith 12500
Nick Hardy 12500
Robby Shelton 12500
Sebastian Munoz 12500
Stephan Jaeger 12500
Will Gordon 12500
Aaron Rai 15000
Beau Hossler 15000
Martin Laird 15000
S H Kim 15000
Trey Mullinax 15000
Byeong-Hun An 16000
Lee Hodges 16000
Patton Kizzire 16000
Ben Taylor 17500
Charley Hoffman 17500
Justin Suh 17500
Lanto Griffin 17500
Taylor Moore 17500
Cameron Champ 20000
Henrik Norlander 20000
Jhonattan Vegas 20000
Carl Yuan 22500
Doug Ghim 22500
Garrick Higgo 22500
Harry Hall 22500
Harry Higgs 22500
Joseph Bramlett 22500
Kevin Streelman 22500
Sam Ryder 22500
Scott Piercy 22500
Aaron Baddeley 25000
Callum Tarren 25000
Michael Thompson 25000
MJ Daffue 25000
Adam Long 27500
Austin Eckroat 27500
Cameron Percy 27500
Danny Lee 27500
Adam Schenk 30000
Ben Martin 30000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.