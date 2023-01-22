2023 Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in California for the Farmers Insurance Open. This is a challenging tournament because the North Course round is a key for the week -- because of the scoring opportunities -- but doesn't offer ShotLink data. Still, bombers don't necessarily win here. It's about keeping the ball in play.

Unfortunately, KH Lee missed for us by a shot.

For 2023, I will show you my picks for two different types of one-and-done contests: full season (starting with the fall events) and full year (just 2023 events). There's a good split of leagues that run one way or the other, and I don't want to anyone to miss out on a chance to use the names I used in the fall.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Please don't play Jon Rahm this week. But I have to recommend him. He's the best player on the planet right now.

Jason Day: Day has been playing well, and he has a really good course history here.

Will Zalatoris: If you don't see using Zalatoris in a designated event, I'd consider him here in a potential revenge spot.

Sungjae Im: Im has done well here in the past, and he seems to be playing well enough to jump into the winner's circle with a few good breaks.

My pick this week is Jason Day.

