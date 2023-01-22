2023 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Farmers Insurance Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open preview

The Farmers Insurance Open is this week, and the PGA Tour moves toward San Diego for another multi-course event.

Historically, this tournament has been difficult to win because of Tiger Woods' involvement, but the South Course is brutal and the North Course hasn't been as easy since the redesign. Players get one round on the North and have to make the most of it, then hang on through the weekend.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm and Rory are the two best players on the planet right now. Not even close otherwise. Rahm is 134 under par in his last seven tournaments. Let that sink in.

2. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele closed with a flurry at The AmEx, and he seems in a good enough place with his back for the time being.

3. Tony Finau: Finau should do really well on this course. It rewards bombers because misses are penalized the same at practically any level of miss.

4. Collin Morikawa: There's going to be some trepidation about playing Morikawa after the Tournament of Champions, but he's objectively been improving.

5. Taylor Montgomery: The guy just doesn't miss right now. He's been a tremendous rookie, and he could win here.

6. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris finished middle of the pack at The AmEx, but his ballstriking should come more in handy at Torrey.

7. Sungjae Im: Sungjae is trending in the right direction, though his score did get worse by about a shot per day at The AmEx.

8. Sahith Theegala: Theegala is a player that is going to continue to put himself in position to win, but he seems to thrive on tougher courses -- even if the scoring is still there.

9. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has a solid course history at Torrey Pines, and this is a place where he can thrive.

10. Jason Day: In case you haven't heard, Jason Day is playing well again. He's got a great history on this course and is going to be a sexy pick.