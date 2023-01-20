2023 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at a two-course rotation, including Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, Calif., from January 25-28, 2023.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Farmers Insurance Open is the second event of the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing, with this event historically having marked the start of the golf season for many fans. The event now runs Wednesday through Saturday.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, as those will be decided on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Ben Crane and Arjun Atwal are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.

The field will be playing for an $8.7 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open field

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Erik Barnes

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Michael Herrera

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Keita Nakajima

Matthew NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Jhonattan Vegas

Joey Vrzich

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Patrick Welch

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

