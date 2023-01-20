2023 Farmers Insurance Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at a two-course rotation, including Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, Calif., from January 25-28, 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Farmers Insurance Open is the second event of the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing, with this event historically having marked the start of the golf season for many fans. The event now runs Wednesday through Saturday.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, as those will be decided on Monday.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Ben Crane and Arjun Atwal are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.
The field will be playing for an $8.7 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Erik Barnes
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Michael Herrera
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Keita Nakajima
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Joey Vrzich
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Patrick Welch
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field
- 4. Jon Rahm
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Will Zalatoris
- 9. Collin Morikawa
- 12. Tony Finau
- 16. Max Homa
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 21. Hideki Matsuyama
- 27. Keegan Bradley
- 40. Sahith Theegala
- 41. Si Woo Kim
- 43. Kurt Kitayama