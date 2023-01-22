Farmers Insurance Open history, results and past winners

The Farmers Insurance Open is the PGA Tour's San Diego-area event on the schedule. The event is the second tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Farmers Insurance Open became a PGA Tour event in 1952, known then as the San Diego Open. The tournament has evolved and moved over the years, but it has been at Torrey Pines Golf Courses since 1968.

In its time at Torrey Pines, the PGA Tour has used both courses at the same time during the first two rounds of the tournament, with the field consolidating on the South Course for the final two rounds.

Entertainer Andy Williams was the long-time host of this invitational tournament, back in an era when the West Coast Swing was led by touranments held by celebrities.

Tiger Woods has won this event by far more than any other player, taking this event seven times. Phil Mickelson has the second-highest win tally in the event, winning three times.

Farmers Insurance Open format

The Farmers Insurance Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

For the opening two rounds, 156 players are split between the North and South Course each day. All players get one qualifying round on each course. Then the top 65 players and ties consolidate after the cut for the final two rounds on the South Course.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Farmers Insurance Open host courses

San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif.: 1952-1953

Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.: 1954

Mission Valley County Club (Stardust Country Club, then Riverwalk Golf Club), San Diego, Calif.: 1955, 1957-1963, 1965-1967

Singing Hills Country Club, El Cajon, Calif: 1956

Rancho Bernardo Country Club, San Diego, Calif.: 1964

Torrey Pines Golf Courses: 1968-present

Farmers Insurance Open past sponsors

The Farmers Insurance Open has had many names and sponsors over the years:

San Diego Open: 1952-1954

Convair San Diego Open: 1955-1956

San Diego Open Invitational: 1957-1967

Andy Williams San Diego Open Invitational: 1968-1980

Wickes Andy Williams San Diego Open: 1981-1982

Isuzu Andy Williams San Diego Open: 1983-1985

Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: 1986-1987

Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: 1988

Shearson Lehman Hutton Open: 1989-1990

Shearson Lehman Brothers Open: 1991

Buick Invitational of California: 1992-1995

Buick Invitational: 1996-2009

Farmers Insurance Open: 2010-present

Farmers Insurance Open history & results