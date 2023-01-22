Farmers Insurance Open history, results and past winners
01/22/2023
The Farmers Insurance Open is the PGA Tour's San Diego-area event on the schedule. The event is the second tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Farmers Insurance Open became a PGA Tour event in 1952, known then as the San Diego Open. The tournament has evolved and moved over the years, but it has been at Torrey Pines Golf Courses since 1968.

In its time at Torrey Pines, the PGA Tour has used both courses at the same time during the first two rounds of the tournament, with the field consolidating on the South Course for the final two rounds.

Entertainer Andy Williams was the long-time host of this invitational tournament, back in an era when the West Coast Swing was led by touranments held by celebrities.

Tiger Woods has won this event by far more than any other player, taking this event seven times. Phil Mickelson has the second-highest win tally in the event, winning three times.

Farmers Insurance Open format

The Farmers Insurance Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

For the opening two rounds, 156 players are split between the North and South Course each day. All players get one qualifying round on each course. Then the top 65 players and ties consolidate after the cut for the final two rounds on the South Course.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Farmers Insurance Open host courses

  • San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif.: 1952-1953
  • Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.: 1954
  • Mission Valley County Club (Stardust Country Club, then Riverwalk Golf Club), San Diego, Calif.: 1955, 1957-1963, 1965-1967
  • Singing Hills Country Club, El Cajon, Calif: 1956
  • Rancho Bernardo Country Club, San Diego, Calif.: 1964
  • Torrey Pines Golf Courses: 1968-present

Farmers Insurance Open past sponsors

The Farmers Insurance Open has had many names and sponsors over the years:

  • San Diego Open: 1952-1954
  • Convair San Diego Open: 1955-1956
  • San Diego Open Invitational: 1957-1967
  • Andy Williams San Diego Open Invitational: 1968-1980
  • Wickes Andy Williams San Diego Open: 1981-1982
  • Isuzu Andy Williams San Diego Open: 1983-1985
  • Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: 1986-1987
  • Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: 1988
  • Shearson Lehman Hutton Open: 1989-1990
  • Shearson Lehman Brothers Open: 1991
  • Buick Invitational of California: 1992-1995
  • Buick Invitational: 1996-2009
  • Farmers Insurance Open: 2010-present

Farmers Insurance Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Luke List 273 −15 PO $1,512,000
2021 Patrick Reed 274 −14 5 $1,350,000
2020 Marc Leishman 273 −15 1 $1,350,000
2019 Justin Rose 267 −21 2 $1,278,000
2018 Jason Day (2) 278 −10 PO $1,242,000
2017 Jon Rahm 275 −13 3 $1,206,000
2016 Brandt Snedeker (2) 282 −6 1 $1,170,000
2015 Jason Day 279 −9 PO $1,134,000
2014 Scott Stallings 279 −9 1 $1,098,000
2013 Tiger Woods (7) 274 −14 4 $1,098,000
2012 Brandt Snedeker 272 −16 PO $1,080,000
2011 Bubba Watson 272 −16 1 $1,044,000
2010 Ben Crane 275 −13 1 $954,000
2009 Nick Watney 277 −11 1 $954,000
2008 Tiger Woods (6) 269 −19 8 $936,000
2007 Tiger Woods (5) 273 −15 2 $936,000
2006 Tiger Woods (4) 278 −10 PO $918,000
2005 Tiger Woods (3) 272 −16 3 $864,000
2004 John Daly 278 −10 PO $864,000
2003 Tiger Woods (2) 272 −16 4 $810,000
2002 José María Olazábal 275 −13 1 $648,000
2001 Phil Mickelson (3) 269 −19 PO $630,000
2000 Phil Mickelson (2) 270 −18 4 $540,000
1999 Tiger Woods 266 −22 2 $486,000
1998 Scott Simpson 204[a] −12 PO $378,000
1997 Mark O'Meara 275 −13 2 $270,000
1996 Davis Love III 269 −19 2 $216,000
1995 Peter Jacobsen 269 −19 4 $216,000
1994 Craig Stadler 268 −20 1 $198,000
1993 Phil Mickelson 278 −10 4 $180,000
1992 Steve Pate (2) 200[a] −16 1 $180,000
1991 Jay Don Blake 268 −20 2 $180,000
1990 Dan Forsman 275 −13 2 $162,000
1989 Greg Twiggs 271 −17 2 $126,000
1988 Steve Pate 269 −19 1 $117,000
1987 George Burns 266 −22 4 $90,000
1986 Bob Tway 204[a] −12 PO $81,000
1985 Woody Blackburn 269 −19 PO $72,000
1984 Gary Koch 272 −16 PO $72,000
1983 Gary Hallberg 271 −17 1 $54,000
1982 Johnny Miller 270 −18 1 $54,000
1981 Bruce Lietzke 278 −10 PO $45,000
1980 Tom Watson (2) 275 −13 PO $45,000
1979 Fuzzy Zoeller 282 −6 5 $45,000
1978 Jay Haas 278 −10 3 $40,000
1977 Tom Watson 269 −19 5 $36,000
1976 J.C. Snead (2) 272 −16 1 $36,000
1975 J.C. Snead 279 −9 PO $34,000
1974 Bobby Nichols 275 −13 1 $34,000
1973 Bob Dickson 278 −10 1 $34,000
1972 Paul Harney 275 −13 1 $30,000
1971 George Archer 272 −16 3 $30,000
1970 Pete Brown 275 −13 PO $30,000
1969 Jack Nicklaus 284 −4 1 $30,000
1968 Tom Weiskopf 273 −15 1 $30,000
1967 Bob Goalby 269 −15 1 $13,200
1966 Billy Casper 268 −16 4 $5,800
1965 Wes Ellis 267 −17 PO $4,850
1964 Art Wall Jr. 274 −6 2 $4,300
1963 Gary Player 270 −14 1 $3,500
1962 Tommy Jacobs 277 −7 PO $3,500
1961 Arnold Palmer (2) 271 −13 1 $2,800
1960 Mike Souchak 269 −19 1 $2,800
1959 Marty Furgol 274 −14 1 $2,800
1958 Not Played -- -- -- --
1957 Arnold Palmer 271 −17 1 $2,400
1956 Bob Rosburg 270 −18 2 $2,400
1955 Tommy Bolt (2) 274 −14 2 $2,400
1954 Gene Littler (a) 274 −14 4 $2,400
1953 Tommy Bolt 274 −14 3 $2,000
1952 Ted Kroll 276 −12 3 $2,000

