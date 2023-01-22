Farmers Insurance Open history, results and past winners

The Farmers Insurance Open is the PGA Tour's San Diego-area event on the schedule. The event is the second tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.
The Farmers Insurance Open became a PGA Tour event in 1952, known then as the San Diego Open. The tournament has evolved and moved over the years, but it has been at Torrey Pines Golf Courses since 1968.
In its time at Torrey Pines, the PGA Tour has used both courses at the same time during the first two rounds of the tournament, with the field consolidating on the South Course for the final two rounds.
Entertainer Andy Williams was the long-time host of this invitational tournament, back in an era when the West Coast Swing was led by touranments held by celebrities.
Tiger Woods has won this event by far more than any other player, taking this event seven times. Phil Mickelson has the second-highest win tally in the event, winning three times.
Farmers Insurance Open format
The Farmers Insurance Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
For the opening two rounds, 156 players are split between the North and South Course each day. All players get one qualifying round on each course. Then the top 65 players and ties consolidate after the cut for the final two rounds on the South Course.
At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Farmers Insurance Open host courses
- San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif.: 1952-1953
- Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.: 1954
- Mission Valley County Club (Stardust Country Club, then Riverwalk Golf Club), San Diego, Calif.: 1955, 1957-1963, 1965-1967
- Singing Hills Country Club, El Cajon, Calif: 1956
- Rancho Bernardo Country Club, San Diego, Calif.: 1964
- Torrey Pines Golf Courses: 1968-present
Farmers Insurance Open past sponsors
The Farmers Insurance Open has had many names and sponsors over the years:
- San Diego Open: 1952-1954
- Convair San Diego Open: 1955-1956
- San Diego Open Invitational: 1957-1967
- Andy Williams San Diego Open Invitational: 1968-1980
- Wickes Andy Williams San Diego Open: 1981-1982
- Isuzu Andy Williams San Diego Open: 1983-1985
- Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: 1986-1987
- Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: 1988
- Shearson Lehman Hutton Open: 1989-1990
- Shearson Lehman Brothers Open: 1991
- Buick Invitational of California: 1992-1995
- Buick Invitational: 1996-2009
- Farmers Insurance Open: 2010-present
Farmers Insurance Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2022
|Luke List
|273
|−15
|PO
|$1,512,000
|2021
|Patrick Reed
|274
|−14
|5
|$1,350,000
|2020
|Marc Leishman
|273
|−15
|1
|$1,350,000
|2019
|Justin Rose
|267
|−21
|2
|$1,278,000
|2018
|Jason Day (2)
|278
|−10
|PO
|$1,242,000
|2017
|Jon Rahm
|275
|−13
|3
|$1,206,000
|2016
|Brandt Snedeker (2)
|282
|−6
|1
|$1,170,000
|2015
|Jason Day
|279
|−9
|PO
|$1,134,000
|2014
|Scott Stallings
|279
|−9
|1
|$1,098,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods (7)
|274
|−14
|4
|$1,098,000
|2012
|Brandt Snedeker
|272
|−16
|PO
|$1,080,000
|2011
|Bubba Watson
|272
|−16
|1
|$1,044,000
|2010
|Ben Crane
|275
|−13
|1
|$954,000
|2009
|Nick Watney
|277
|−11
|1
|$954,000
|2008
|Tiger Woods (6)
|269
|−19
|8
|$936,000
|2007
|Tiger Woods (5)
|273
|−15
|2
|$936,000
|2006
|Tiger Woods (4)
|278
|−10
|PO
|$918,000
|2005
|Tiger Woods (3)
|272
|−16
|3
|$864,000
|2004
|John Daly
|278
|−10
|PO
|$864,000
|2003
|Tiger Woods (2)
|272
|−16
|4
|$810,000
|2002
|José María Olazábal
|275
|−13
|1
|$648,000
|2001
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|269
|−19
|PO
|$630,000
|2000
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|270
|−18
|4
|$540,000
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|266
|−22
|2
|$486,000
|1998
|Scott Simpson
|204[a]
|−12
|PO
|$378,000
|1997
|Mark O'Meara
|275
|−13
|2
|$270,000
|1996
|Davis Love III
|269
|−19
|2
|$216,000
|1995
|Peter Jacobsen
|269
|−19
|4
|$216,000
|1994
|Craig Stadler
|268
|−20
|1
|$198,000
|1993
|Phil Mickelson
|278
|−10
|4
|$180,000
|1992
|Steve Pate (2)
|200[a]
|−16
|1
|$180,000
|1991
|Jay Don Blake
|268
|−20
|2
|$180,000
|1990
|Dan Forsman
|275
|−13
|2
|$162,000
|1989
|Greg Twiggs
|271
|−17
|2
|$126,000
|1988
|Steve Pate
|269
|−19
|1
|$117,000
|1987
|George Burns
|266
|−22
|4
|$90,000
|1986
|Bob Tway
|204[a]
|−12
|PO
|$81,000
|1985
|Woody Blackburn
|269
|−19
|PO
|$72,000
|1984
|Gary Koch
|272
|−16
|PO
|$72,000
|1983
|Gary Hallberg
|271
|−17
|1
|$54,000
|1982
|Johnny Miller
|270
|−18
|1
|$54,000
|1981
|Bruce Lietzke
|278
|−10
|PO
|$45,000
|1980
|Tom Watson (2)
|275
|−13
|PO
|$45,000
|1979
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|282
|−6
|5
|$45,000
|1978
|Jay Haas
|278
|−10
|3
|$40,000
|1977
|Tom Watson
|269
|−19
|5
|$36,000
|1976
|J.C. Snead (2)
|272
|−16
|1
|$36,000
|1975
|J.C. Snead
|279
|−9
|PO
|$34,000
|1974
|Bobby Nichols
|275
|−13
|1
|$34,000
|1973
|Bob Dickson
|278
|−10
|1
|$34,000
|1972
|Paul Harney
|275
|−13
|1
|$30,000
|1971
|George Archer
|272
|−16
|3
|$30,000
|1970
|Pete Brown
|275
|−13
|PO
|$30,000
|1969
|Jack Nicklaus
|284
|−4
|1
|$30,000
|1968
|Tom Weiskopf
|273
|−15
|1
|$30,000
|1967
|Bob Goalby
|269
|−15
|1
|$13,200
|1966
|Billy Casper
|268
|−16
|4
|$5,800
|1965
|Wes Ellis
|267
|−17
|PO
|$4,850
|1964
|Art Wall Jr.
|274
|−6
|2
|$4,300
|1963
|Gary Player
|270
|−14
|1
|$3,500
|1962
|Tommy Jacobs
|277
|−7
|PO
|$3,500
|1961
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|271
|−13
|1
|$2,800
|1960
|Mike Souchak
|269
|−19
|1
|$2,800
|1959
|Marty Furgol
|274
|−14
|1
|$2,800
|1958
|Not Played
|--
|--
|--
|--
|1957
|Arnold Palmer
|271
|−17
|1
|$2,400
|1956
|Bob Rosburg
|270
|−18
|2
|$2,400
|1955
|Tommy Bolt (2)
|274
|−14
|2
|$2,400
|1954
|Gene Littler (a)
|274
|−14
|4
|$2,400
|1953
|Tommy Bolt
|274
|−14
|3
|$2,000
|1952
|Ted Kroll
|276
|−12
|3
|$2,000