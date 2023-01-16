The American Express history, results and past winners
The American Express is the PGA Tour's first event of the calendar year on the schedule played in the mainland United States. The event is the start of a run called the West Coast Swing.

The American Express became a PGA Tour event in 1960, with Arnold Palmer taking the first version of the event, which for much of its history was five rounds or 90 holes.

In 1965, Bob Hope became the tournament host, inviting celebrities to compete alongside professionals in a unique format. Hope's name was on the tournament in 2011, eight years after his 2003 death. Other celebrities, including George Lopez, were installed as celebrity hosts and emcees.

In 2020, American Express became title sponsor, with Phil Mickelson becoming host of the event. Mickelson's notprofit Mickelson Foundation is the primary beneficiary of the event.

Until 2012, the event was 90 holes, or five rounds. It has since been a 72-hole event.

Arnold Palmer won this event five times and has three more wins than the nearest competitor on the all-time wins list. Seven players have won the event twice, including Phil Mickelson, who became the host for the event in 2019.

David Duval shot a final-round 59 to win the tournament in 1999.

The American Express format

The The American Express is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

Each pro in the field is paired with an amateur for each of the first three days. Every player gets one round in the first three days on each of the host courses. A cut is then made to the top 65 and ties for the final round at the tournament host, PGA West's Dye Stadium Course.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The American Express host courses

  • PGA West, Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.: -present
  • PGA West, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta, Calif.: -present
  • La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, Calif.: -present

The American Express past sponsors

The American Express has had many names, but just four title sponsors over the years:

  • Palm Springs Desert Classic: 1960
  • Palm Springs Golf Classic: 1961-1964
  • Bob Hope Desert Classic: 1965-1983
  • Bob Hope Desert Classic: 1984-1985
  • Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: 1986-2008
  • Bob Hope Classic: 2009-2011
  • Humana Challenge: 2012-2015
  • CareerBuilder Challenge: 2016-2018
  • Desert Classic: 2019
  • The American Express: 2020-present

The American Express history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Hudson Swafford 265 −23 2 $1,368,000
2021 Si Woo Kim 265 −23 1 $1,206,000
2020 Andrew Landry 262 −26 2 $1,206,000
2019 Adam Long 262 −26 1 $1,062,000
2018 Jon Rahm 266 −22 PO $1,062,000
2017 Hudson Swafford 268 −20 1 $1,044,000
2016 Jason Dufner 263 −25 PO $1,044,000
2015 Bill Haas (2) 266 −22 1 $1,026,000
2014 Patrick Reed 260 −28 2 $1,026,000
2013 Brian Gay 263 −25 PO $1,008,000
2012 Mark Wilson 264 −24 2 $1,008,000
2011 Jhonattan Vegas 333 −27 PO $900,000
2010 Bill Haas 330 −30 1 $900,000
2009 Pat Perez 327 −33 3 $918,000
2008 D. J. Trahan 334 −26 3 $918,000
2007 Charley Hoffman 343 −17 PO $900,000
2006 Chad Campbell 335 −25 3 $900,000
2005 Justin Leonard 332 −28 3 $846,000
2004 Phil Mickelson (2) 330 −30 PO $810,000
2003 Mike Weir 330 −30 2 $810,000
2002 Phil Mickelson 330 −30 PO $720,000
2001 Joe Durant 324 −36 4 $630,000
2000 Jesper Parnevik 331 −27 1 $540,000
1999 David Duval 334 −26 1 $540,000
1998 Fred Couples 332 −28 PO $414,000
1997 John Cook (2) 327 −33 1 $270,000
1996 Mark Brooks 337 −23 1 $234,000
1995 Kenny Perry 335 −25 1 $216,000
1994 Scott Hoch 334 −26 3 $198,000
1993 Tom Kite 325 −35 6 $198,000
1992 John Cook 336 −24 PO $198,000
1991 Corey Pavin (2) 331 −29 PO $198,000
1990 Peter Jacobsen 339 −21 1 $180,000
1989 Steve Jones 343 −17 PO $180,000
1988 Jay Haas 338 −22 2 $180,000
1987 Corey Pavin 341 −19 1 $162,000
1986 Donnie Hammond 335 −25 PO $108,000
1985 Lanny Wadkins 333 −27 PO $90,000
1984 John Mahaffey (2) 340 −20 PO $72,000
1983 Keith Fergus 335 −25 PO $67,500
1982 Ed Fiori 335 −25 PO $50,000
1981 Bruce Lietzke 335 −25 2 $50,000
1980 Craig Stadler 343 −17 2 $50,000
1979 John Mahaffey 343 −17 1 $50,000
1978 Bill Rogers 339 −21 2 $45,000
1977 Rik Massengale 337 −23 6 $40,000
1976 Johnny Miller (2) 344 −16 3 $36,000
1975 Johnny Miller 339 −21 3 $32,000
1974 Hubert Green 341 −19 2 $32,048
1973 Arnold Palmer (5) 343 −17 2 $32,000
1972 Bob Rosburg 344 −16 1 $29,000
1971 Arnold Palmer (4) 342 −18 PO $28,000
1970 Bruce Devlin 339 −21 4 $25,000
1969 Billy Casper (2) 345 −15 3 $20,000
1968 Arnold Palmer (3) 348 −12 PO $20,000
1967 Tom Nieporte 349 −11 1 $17,600
1966 Doug Sanders 349 −11 PO $15,000
1965 Billy Casper 348 −12 1 $15,000
1964 Tommy Jacobs 353 −7 PO $7,500
1963 Jack Nicklaus 345 −13 PO $9,000
1962 Arnold Palmer (2) 342 −17 3 $5,300
1961 Billy Maxwell 345 −14 2 $5,300
1960 Arnold Palmer 338 −20 3 $12,000

