2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii gets underway on Thursday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event.

With the 144-player event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical PGA Tour times.

The action will get underway at 9:30 a.m. local time -- or 2:30 p.m. Eastern time -- when Canadian Adam Svensson tees off by himself in the first tee time of the day. The groups will go off in twosomes off the first tee until 12:45 p.m., when Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele go off in the final twosome of Round 1.

Golf fans can start watching the tournament live at 12 p.m. Eastern time, when PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starts their brief preview before getting right into the golf action with four channels of coverage that goes until approximately 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You must be subscribed to ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live.

If you're planning on watch the PGA Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii first round, and their coverage starts at 7 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 10:30 p.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii first-round tee times

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

TIME TEE PLAYERS 7:10 a.m. 1 Brendan Steele, John Huh, Matthias Schwab 7:20 a.m. 1 Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman 7:30 a.m. 1 Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard 7:40 a.m. 1 Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman 7:50 a.m. 1 Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson 8:00 a.m. 1 J.J. Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson 8:10 a.m. 1 Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy 8:20 a.m. 1 Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu 8:30 a.m. 1 Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman 8:40 a.m. 1 Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada -a 8:50 a.m. 1 Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise 9:00 a.m. 1 Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa 11:50 a.m. 1 Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama 12:00 p.m. 1 Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley 12:10 p.m. 1 Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger 12:20 p.m. 1 Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor 12:30 p.m. 1 Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 12:40 p.m. 1 Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott 12:50 p.m. 1 Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly 1:00 a.m. 1 Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott 1:10 a.m. 1 Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa 1:20 a.m. 1 Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima 1:30 a.m. 1 Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa 1:40 a.m. 1 S.H. Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham 7:10 a.m. 10 Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7:20 a.m. 10 Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley 7:30 a.m. 10 Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft 7:40 a.m. 10 Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis 7:50 a.m. 10 Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar 8:00 a.m. 10 Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson 8:10 a.m. 10 Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman 8:20 a.m. 10 Adam Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok 8:30 a.m. 10 Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid 8:40 a.m. 10 Erik Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer 8:50 a.m. 10 Davis Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi 9:00 a.m. 10 Paul Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow 11:50 a.m. 10 Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard 12:00 p.m. 10 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai 12:10 p.m. 10 Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun An 12:20 p.m. 10 K.H. Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland 12:30 p.m. 10 Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd 12:40 p.m. 10 Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg 12:50 p.m. 10 Adam Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin 1:00 a.m. 10 Joseph Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews 1:10 a.m. 10 Michael Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller 1:20 a.m. 10 Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow 1:30 a.m. 10 Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo 1:40 a.m. 10 Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana -a

January 5 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, January 5: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

January 5 Streaming schedule

All times Eastern