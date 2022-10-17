2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina host course, scorecard and course breakdown

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina is played this year at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

The tournament's host course has moved around several times during the pandemic, moving from Nine Bridges in South Korea to Shadow Creek in Vegas in 2020. Then in 2021, the tournament moved to Summit Golf Club, a private club also located in Las Vegas. This year, the tournament has moved once again, this time to Congaree Golf Club.

Congaree Golf Club plays as a par-71 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,655, making it one of the longest golf courses on the PGA Tour. Only Torrey Pines' South Course (7,765 yards) for the Farmers Insurance Open and Corales Golf Club (7,670 yards) for the Corales Puntacana Championship play longer.

Congaree Golf Club course breakdown

Congaree Golf Club has just three par 5s, four par 3s and 11 par 4s, including finishing the golf coursewith four consecutive par 4s.

The two par 3s on the front are under 200 yards, and the two par 3s on the back are over 200 yards. However, they all range from 170 to 230 yards, meaning they're going to force players to hit mid-irons to long irons on each tee shot.

The par 5s are all quite long, at a minimum of 580 yards, making them into three-shot par 5s for many players in the field. However, pros these days are able to reach par 5s under 600 yards with the right angle and a properly executed tee shot.

The par 4s, though, are the biggest determining factor in how it lines up with a player. While there are two par 4s at 360 yards on the scorecard, there are three over 500 yards and another at 490 yards. Driving accuracy will come into play here to control spin going into the longer par 4s.

