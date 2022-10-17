The CJ Cup history, results and past winners

The CJ Cup is the PGA Tour's South Korea event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 2017, has been slated to be played in South Korea. The event features players from South Korea to be invited into the competition.

After three years at originally intended host, the Club at Nine Bridges, the event moved in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions it created in South Korea. The event has been played in the United States from 2020-2022, with the event twice in Las Vegas and once in South Carolina.

Justin Thomas won this event twice in the first three years in South Korea.

The CJ Cup format

The CJ Cup is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field of 78 players is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The CJ Cup host courses

2017-2019: The Club at Nine Bridges

2020: Shadow Creek Golf Course

2021: Summit Golf Club

2022: Congaree Golf Club

The CJ Cup past sponsors

The CJ Cup has had just one sponsor.

2018-present: The CJ Cup

The CJ Cup history & results