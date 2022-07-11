2022 British Open Championship, Barracuda Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 British Open Championship and 2022 Barracuda Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

2022 BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP:

2022 BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP:

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have both the British Open Championship and the Barracuda Championship. We have been on the rough side of some weather draws in the last couple of months, between the PGA Championship and the Scottish Open. We're not expecting similar weather at St. Andrews this week, which is great, and the Barracuda conditions are always lovely.

2022 British Open Championship One and Done picks

Will Zalatoris: The ballstriking stud should be helped with slower greens and a course that is tricky to putt.

Jon Rahm: Rahm is ready to win another major, and his length and approach putting should come in handy just enough.

Justin Thomas: How can you not love a guy who can work the ball every which way?

Xander Schauffele: The man is on the biggest heater in golf this side of Scottie Scheffler.

My pick this week is Xander Schauffele. Let's see the heater continue.

2022 Barracuda Championship One and Done picks

Mav McNealy: McNealy seems to have an affinity for this event, and it's probably his last year in it.

Greyson Sigg: Sigg is showing signs of getting ready to win, and he had a good run in Kentucky.

Alex Noren: Noren has been enjoying an excellent season.

Mark Hubbard: I love Hubbard in these events, and I'll continue to shout that.

My pick this week is Greyson Sigg.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks