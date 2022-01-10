2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour winners-only event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Cameron Smith, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.
Bryson DeChambeau (who withdrew on Monday morning) and Webb Simpson are on 14-to-1.
Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are both on 20-to-1.
2022 SONY OPEN IN HAWAII: Tournament Model | Rankings | Betting Odds | DFS picks | One and Done | Discord
This week, we have the Sony Open in Hawaii, with the year's first full-field event returning to Hawaii. There are 144 players in the field, and they are all players with good status, meaning it's unlikely to see many Korn Ferry Tour grads in this field in most years.
Waialae Country Club is the one and only host of this event dating back to 1965. It's a Seth Raynor design that plays somewhat tight in spots but is imminently scorable for these players. It's just not long enough to defend itself without wind. Expect deep scores this week.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Cameron Smith
|+1100
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1400
|Webb Simpson
|+1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2000
|Sungjae Im
|+2000
|Corey Conners
|+2500
|Marc Leishman
|+2500
|Abraham Ancer
|+2800
|Kevin Na
|+2800
|Harris English
|+3300
|Kevin Kisner
|+3300
|Russell Henley
|+3300
|Talor Gooch
|+3300
|Billy Horschel
|+4000
|Jason Kokrak
|+4000
|Matt Jones
|+4000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+4500
|Brian Harman
|+5000
|Maverick McNealy
|+5000
|Seamus Power
|+5000
|Cameron Davis
|+5500
|Charles Howell III
|+6000
|Chris Kirk
|+6000
|Joel Dahmen
|+6000
|Si Woo Kim
|+6000
|Erik van Rooyen
|+6600
|Aaron Rai
|+7000
|Denny McCarthy
|+7000
|Keegan Bradley
|+7000
|Ryan Palmer
|+7000
|Tom Hoge
|+7000
|Brendon Todd
|+7500
|Keith Mitchell
|+7500
|Lucas Herbert
|+8000
|Matt Kuchar
|+8000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+8000
|Adam Long
|+9000
|Brendan Steele
|+9000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+9000
|Branden Grace
|+10000
|Chez Reavie
|+10000
|Patton Kizzire
|+10000
|Stewart Cink
|+10000
|Brian Stuard
|+11000
|Garrick Higgo
|+11000
|Hayden Buckely
|+11000
|Henrik Norlander
|+11000
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+11000
|Robert Streb
|+11000
|Troy Merritt
|+11000
|Zach Johnson
|+11000
|Alex Smalley
|+12500
|Chad Ramey
|+12500
|John Huh
|+12500
|Kramer Hickok
|+12500
|Lucas Glover
|+12500
|Russell Knox
|+12500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+12500
|Adam Schenk
|+14000
|Hudson Swafford
|+14000
|JJ Spaun
|+14000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+15000
|Cameron Young
|+15000
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|Tyler Duncan
|+15000
|Harry Higgs
|+16000
|Michael Thompson
|+16000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+16000
|Hank Lebioda
|+17500
|Jim Furyk
|+17500
|Keita Nakajima
|+17500
|Mark Hubbard
|+17500
|Pat Perez
|+17500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+17500
|Vincent Whaley
|+20000
2022 Sony Open in Hawaii gut-reaction tips, expert picks and futures bets
The Sony Open can be hard to predict for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that these players haven't been competing for more than a month, and many haven't been competing consistently for more than three months. The other reason is the weather can be unpredictable, even within a round.
However, Waialae Country Club isn't tricky. It can be overpowered in places, and there are a lot of birdies expected. With smaller greens, players are probably more likely to fire at targets than be more conservative.
Further, players who compete at Kapalua and then come here are much more likely to win than players who make this their first start of the year.
Bryson DeChambeau didn't play great last week, but his power game should be fascinating here.
Marc Leishman played brilliantly at Kapalua, but he couldn't produce the eye-popping rounds needed to make up weekend ground.
Kevin Na is the defending champion of the event, and he looks to become the third player ever to go back-to-back here. Looked decent in the TOC.