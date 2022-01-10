2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour winners-only event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Cameron Smith, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.

Bryson DeChambeau (who withdrew on Monday morning) and Webb Simpson are on 14-to-1.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are both on 20-to-1.

This week, we have the Sony Open in Hawaii, with the year's first full-field event returning to Hawaii. There are 144 players in the field, and they are all players with good status, meaning it's unlikely to see many Korn Ferry Tour grads in this field in most years.

Waialae Country Club is the one and only host of this event dating back to 1965. It's a Seth Raynor design that plays somewhat tight in spots but is imminently scorable for these players. It's just not long enough to defend itself without wind. Expect deep scores this week.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Cameron Smith +1100
Bryson DeChambeau +1400
Webb Simpson +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Sungjae Im +2000
Corey Conners +2500
Marc Leishman +2500
Abraham Ancer +2800
Kevin Na +2800
Harris English +3300
Kevin Kisner +3300
Russell Henley +3300
Talor Gooch +3300
Billy Horschel +4000
Jason Kokrak +4000
Matt Jones +4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
Brian Harman +5000
Maverick McNealy +5000
Seamus Power +5000
Cameron Davis +5500
Charles Howell III +6000
Chris Kirk +6000
Joel Dahmen +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Erik van Rooyen +6600
Aaron Rai +7000
Denny McCarthy +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Ryan Palmer +7000
Tom Hoge +7000
Brendon Todd +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Lucas Herbert +8000
Matt Kuchar +8000
Takumi Kanaya +8000
Adam Long +9000
Brendan Steele +9000
Emiliano Grillo +9000
Branden Grace +10000
Chez Reavie +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Stewart Cink +10000
Brian Stuard +11000
Garrick Higgo +11000
Hayden Buckely +11000
Henrik Norlander +11000
Kyoung Hoon Lee +11000
Robert Streb +11000
Troy Merritt +11000
Zach Johnson +11000
Alex Smalley +12500
Chad Ramey +12500
John Huh +12500
Kramer Hickok +12500
Lucas Glover +12500
Russell Knox +12500
Taylor Pendrith +12500
Adam Schenk +14000
Hudson Swafford +14000
JJ Spaun +14000
Brandt Snedeker +15000
Cameron Young +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Tyler Duncan +15000
Harry Higgs +16000
Michael Thompson +16000
Rory Sabbatini +16000
Hank Lebioda +17500
Jim Furyk +17500
Keita Nakajima +17500
Mark Hubbard +17500
Pat Perez +17500
Stephan Jaeger +17500
Vincent Whaley +20000

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii gut-reaction tips, expert picks and futures bets

The Sony Open can be hard to predict for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that these players haven't been competing for more than a month, and many haven't been competing consistently for more than three months. The other reason is the weather can be unpredictable, even within a round.

However, Waialae Country Club isn't tricky. It can be overpowered in places, and there are a lot of birdies expected. With smaller greens, players are probably more likely to fire at targets than be more conservative.

Further, players who compete at Kapalua and then come here are much more likely to win than players who make this their first start of the year.

Bryson DeChambeau didn't play great last week, but his power game should be fascinating here.

Marc Leishman played brilliantly at Kapalua, but he couldn't produce the eye-popping rounds needed to make up weekend ground.

Kevin Na is the defending champion of the event, and he looks to become the third player ever to go back-to-back here. Looked decent in the TOC.

