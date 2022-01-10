2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour winners-only event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Cameron Smith, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.

Bryson DeChambeau (who withdrew on Monday morning) and Webb Simpson are on 14-to-1.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are both on 20-to-1.

This week, we have the Sony Open in Hawaii, with the year's first full-field event returning to Hawaii. There are 144 players in the field, and they are all players with good status, meaning it's unlikely to see many Korn Ferry Tour grads in this field in most years.

Waialae Country Club is the one and only host of this event dating back to 1965. It's a Seth Raynor design that plays somewhat tight in spots but is imminently scorable for these players. It's just not long enough to defend itself without wind. Expect deep scores this week.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Cameron Smith +1100 Bryson DeChambeau +1400 Webb Simpson +1400 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Sungjae Im +2000 Corey Conners +2500 Marc Leishman +2500 Abraham Ancer +2800 Kevin Na +2800 Harris English +3300 Kevin Kisner +3300 Russell Henley +3300 Talor Gooch +3300 Billy Horschel +4000 Jason Kokrak +4000 Matt Jones +4000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500 Brian Harman +5000 Maverick McNealy +5000 Seamus Power +5000 Cameron Davis +5500 Charles Howell III +6000 Chris Kirk +6000 Joel Dahmen +6000 Si Woo Kim +6000 Erik van Rooyen +6600 Aaron Rai +7000 Denny McCarthy +7000 Keegan Bradley +7000 Ryan Palmer +7000 Tom Hoge +7000 Brendon Todd +7500 Keith Mitchell +7500 Lucas Herbert +8000 Matt Kuchar +8000 Takumi Kanaya +8000 Adam Long +9000 Brendan Steele +9000 Emiliano Grillo +9000 Branden Grace +10000 Chez Reavie +10000 Patton Kizzire +10000 Stewart Cink +10000 Brian Stuard +11000 Garrick Higgo +11000 Hayden Buckely +11000 Henrik Norlander +11000 Kyoung Hoon Lee +11000 Robert Streb +11000 Troy Merritt +11000 Zach Johnson +11000 Alex Smalley +12500 Chad Ramey +12500 John Huh +12500 Kramer Hickok +12500 Lucas Glover +12500 Russell Knox +12500 Taylor Pendrith +12500 Adam Schenk +14000 Hudson Swafford +14000 JJ Spaun +14000 Brandt Snedeker +15000 Cameron Young +15000 Scott Piercy +15000 Tyler Duncan +15000 Harry Higgs +16000 Michael Thompson +16000 Rory Sabbatini +16000 Hank Lebioda +17500 Jim Furyk +17500 Keita Nakajima +17500 Mark Hubbard +17500 Pat Perez +17500 Stephan Jaeger +17500 Vincent Whaley +20000

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii gut-reaction tips, expert picks and futures bets

The Sony Open can be hard to predict for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that these players haven't been competing for more than a month, and many haven't been competing consistently for more than three months. The other reason is the weather can be unpredictable, even within a round.

However, Waialae Country Club isn't tricky. It can be overpowered in places, and there are a lot of birdies expected. With smaller greens, players are probably more likely to fire at targets than be more conservative.

Further, players who compete at Kapalua and then come here are much more likely to win than players who make this their first start of the year.

Bryson DeChambeau didn't play great last week, but his power game should be fascinating here.

Marc Leishman played brilliantly at Kapalua, but he couldn't produce the eye-popping rounds needed to make up weekend ground.

Kevin Na is the defending champion of the event, and he looks to become the third player ever to go back-to-back here. Looked decent in the TOC.