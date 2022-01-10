2022 Sony Open in Hawaii PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Sony Open in Hawaii, with the event marking the start of the 2022 calendar year for a lot of players. Waialae Country Club is a tremendous host in Honolulu, with the Raynor-designed course giving up plenty of birdies and demanding players fire at pins to score.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii One and Done picks

Corey Conners: Conners has been a fixture in the top 15 in two of the last three years. His ballstriking is consistent, which is great here because it leaves him makable putts.

Charles Howell III: CH3 at Waialae is one of those Tour truisms, but Howell had a crummy year last year by his standards.

Kevin Kisner: Kisner looked very solid last week at Kapalua, and so that would check the box from a TOC participant winning.

Marc Leishman: Leishman played really well at Kapalua, and he's got an affinity for this tournament as well.

My pick this week is Kevin Kisner. I almost always find a way to screw up using Kisner, so let's get on him now.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)

Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)

The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)

Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)

Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)

World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)

The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im (T-8)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Kisner