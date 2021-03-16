2021 The Honda Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The Honda Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Daniel Berger, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Sungjae Im is next best at 15-to-1.
There are two guys on 20-to-1: Joaquin Niemann and Lee Westwood.
This week, we have The Honda Classic, and we've got a weaker field on a tough course with not-great weather expected. It's a recipe, in concept, for a deeper shot to win, so that's where we're going to look.
2021 The Honda Classic betting odds: Outright winner
- Daniel Berger: +1000
- Sungjae Im: +1400
- Joaquin Niemann: +2000
- Lee Westwood: +2000
- Russell Henley: +2500
- Shane Lowry: +2500
- Adam Scott: +2500
- Talor Gooch: +3500
- Cameron Tringale: +4000
- Chris Kirk: +4000
- Cameron Davis: +4000
- Brendan Steele: +4000
- Rickie Fowler: +5000
- Ian Poulter: +5000
- Keegan Bradley: +5000
- Martin Kaymer: +6000
- Doug Ghim: +6000
- Wyndham Clark: +6000
- Luke List: +6000
- Byeong Hun An: +6000
- Dylan Frittelli: +6000
- Brandon Wu: +6000
- Patton Kizzire: +6000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +6000
- Kevin Streelman: +6000
- Harold Varner III: +6000
- Matt Wallace: +6000
- J.T. Poston: +6000
- Adam Long: +6000
- Alex Noren: +6000
- Adam Hadwin: +8000
- Russell Knox: +8000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +8000
- Aaron Wise: +8000
- Matt Jones: +8000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +8000
- Richy Werenski: +8000
- Michael Thompson: +8000
- Ryan Moore: +8000
- Zach Johnson: +8000
- Phil Mickelson: +8000
- Erik van Rooyen: +10000
- Henrik Norlander: +10000
- Will Gordon: +10000
- Denny McCarthy: +10000
- James Hahn: +10000
- Maverick McNealy: +10000
- Lucas Glover: +10000
- Keith Mitchell: +10000
- Chez Reavie: +10000
- Matthew NeSmith: +10000
- Rory Sabbatini: +10000
- John Huh: +10000
- Tom Hoge: +10000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +12500
- Nick Taylor: +12500
- Sepp Straka: +12500
- Patrick Rodgers: +12500
- Tom Lewis: +12500
- Mark Hubbard: +12500
- Charl Schwartzel: +12500
- Harry Higgs: +12500
- Cameron Percy: +12500
- Jim Furyk: +12500
- Steve Stricker: +15000
- Peter Malnati: +15000
- Bo Hoag: +15000
- Lucas Herbert: +15000
- Scott Stallings: +15000
- Nate Lashley: +15000
- Adam Schenk: +15000
- Henrik Stenson: +15000
- Padraig Harrington: +15000
- Bronson Burgoon: +15000
- Wesley Bryan: +15000
- Jason Dufner: +15000
- Tyler McCumber: +15000
- J.B. Holmes: +20000
- Luke Donald: +20000
- Chesson Hadley: +20000
- Pat Perez: +20000
- Grayson Murray: +20000
- C.T. Pan: +20000
- Vaughn Taylor: +20000
- Andrew Landry: +20000
- Robby Shelton: +20000
- Graeme McDowell: +20000
- Brice Garnett: +20000
- Stewart Cink: +20000
- Ryan Armour: +20000
- Rob Oppenheim: +20000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +20000
- Kramer Hickok: +20000
- Scott Brown: +20000
- Roger Sloan: +20000
- Ted Potter Jr: +20000
- Brian Stuard: +20000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +20000
- Austin Cook: +25000
- Tyler Duncan: +25000
- Sung Kang: +25000
- Chase Seiffert: +25000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +25000
- Hudson Swafford: +25000
- Rafael Campos: +25000
- Sam Ryder: +25000
- Joseph Bramlett: +25000
- Kevin Chappell: +25000
- Jamie Lovemark: +25000
- J.J. Spaun: +25000
- Troy Merritt: +30000
- Beau Hossler: +30000
- Camilo Villegas: +30000
- Sean O'Hair: +30000
- Anirban Lahiri: +30000
- Ryo Ishikawa: +30000
- D.J. Trahan: +30000
- Brian Gay: +30000
- Scott Harrington: +30000
- Kelly Kraft: +40000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +40000
- Jim Herman: +40000
- Robert Streb: +40000
- Seung-Yul Noh: +40000
- Erik Compton: +40000
- Michael Kim: +50000
- Xinjun Zhang: +50000
- Vijay Singh: +50000
- K.J. Choi: +50000
- David Hearn: +50000
- Hank Lebioda: +50000
- Bo Van Pelt: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +50000
- Michael Gligic: +50000
- Vincent Whaley: +60000
- William McGirt: +60000
- Chase Koepka: +80000
- Hunter Mahan: +80000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Stephen Stallings Jr: +100000
- Marcelo Rozo: +100000
- Zach Zaback: +200000
- Alan Morin: +500000
- Kamaiu Johnson: +500000