2021 The Honda Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The Honda Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at PGA National's Champion Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Daniel Berger, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Sungjae Im is next best at 15-to-1.

There are two guys on 20-to-1: Joaquin Niemann and Lee Westwood.

This week, we have The Honda Classic, and we've got a weaker field on a tough course with not-great weather expected. It's a recipe, in concept, for a deeper shot to win, so that's where we're going to look.

