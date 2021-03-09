2021 The Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Bryson DeChambeau is next best at 14-to-1.
There are two guys on 16-to-1: Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets
See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!
This week, we have The Players, and it's a difficult tournament to predict an outright winner. However, we've been on a great run of top-ranked players in our model (inside the top 17) winning on the PGA Tour. We're probably due for an outlier, too.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +1200
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1400
- Rory McIlroy: +1600
- Jon Rahm: +1600
- Justin Thomas: +2000
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Patrick Cantlay: +2000
- Collin Morikawa: +2000
- Viktor Hovland: +2500
- Webb Simpson: +2500
- Tony Finau: +3000
- Jordan Spieth: +3000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Patrick Reed: +4000
- Daniel Berger: +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +5000
- Scottie Scheffler: +5000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000
- Jason Day: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5000
- Paul Casey: +6000
- Will Zalatoris: +6000
- Cameron Smith: +6000
- Adam Scott: +6000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +8000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +8000
- Corey Conners: +8000
- Billy Horschel: +8000
- Jason Kokrak: +8000
- Abraham Ancer: +8000
- Lee Westwood: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +10000
- Justin Rose: +10000
- Max Homa: +10000
- Sam Burns: +10000
- Harris English: +10000
- Francesco Molinari: +10000
- Kevin Na: +10000
- Russell Henley: +10000
- Si Woo Kim: +10000
- Bubba Watson: +12500
- Marc Leishman: +12500
- Kevin Kisner: +12500
- Carlos Ortiz: +12500
- Lanto Griffin: +12500
- Cameron Tringale: +12500
- Cameron Davis: +12500
- Rickie Fowler: +15000
- Ian Poulter: +15000
- Ryan Palmer: +15000
- Keegan Bradley: +15000
- Brendon Todd: +15000
- Chris Kirk: +15000
- Talor Gooch: +15000
- Branden Grace: +15000
- Matt Kuchar: +20000
- Alex Noren: +20000
- Kevin Streelman: +20000
- Andrew Putnam: +20000
- Gary Woodland: +20000
- Shane Lowry: +20000
- Emiliano Grillo: +20000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +20000
- Charley Hoffman: +20000
- Byeong Hun An: +20000
- Sebastian Munoz: +20000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Robert MacIntyre: +20000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +20000
- Brendan Steele: +20000
- Brian Harman: +20000
- Luke List: +20000
- Russell Knox: +20000
- Henrik Norlander: +20000
- Wyndham Clark: +20000
- Matt Jones: +20000
- Harold Varner III: +20000
- Maverick McNealy: +20000
- Phil Mickelson: +25000
- Zach Johnson: +25000
- Doug Ghim: +25000
- Victor Perez: +25000
- J.T. Poston: +25000
- Cameron Champ: +25000
- Danny Willett: +25000
- Ryan Moore: +25000
- Charles Howell III: +25000
- Chez Reavie: +25000
- Matthew NeSmith: +25000
- Patton Kizzire: +25000
- Henrik Stenson: +25000
- Adam Hadwin: +30000
- Nick Taylor: +30000
- Tom Lewis: +30000
- Aaron Wise: +30000
- Martin Laird: +30000
- Dylan Frittelli: +30000
- Charl Schwartzel: +30000
- Kyle Stanley: +30000
- James Hahn: +30000
- Keith Mitchell: +30000
- Lucas Glover: +30000
- Brandt Snedeker: +30000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000
- Joel Dahmen: +30000
- Adam Long: +30000
- Peter Malnati: +30000
- Doc Redman: +30000
- Tom Hoge: +30000
- Cameron Percy: +30000
- Patrick Rodgers: +30000
- Sepp Straka: +30000
- Rory Sabbatini: +30000
- Michael Thompson: +30000
- Scott Piercy: +40000
- Denny McCarthy: +40000
- Scott Stallings: +40000
- Adam Schenk: +40000
- Mark Hubbard: +40000
- Sam Ryder: +40000
- Stewart Cink: +40000
- Graeme McDowell: +40000
- Nate Lashley: +40000
- C.T. Pan: +40000
- Danny Lee: +40000
- Pat Perez: +40000
- Vaughn Taylor: +40000
- Jason Dufner: +40000
- Anirban Lahiri: +50000
- Austin Cook: +50000
- Brice Garnett: +50000
- Robby Shelton: +50000
- Bo Hoag: +50000
- Brian Stuard: +50000
- Troy Merritt: +50000
- Hudson Swafford: +50000
- Tyler Duncan: +50000
- Sung Kang: +50000
- Andrew Landry: +50000
- Xinjun Zhang: +60000
- Beau Hossler: +60000
- Harry Higgs: +60000
- Scott Brown: +60000
- Robert Streb: +60000
- Tyler McCumber: +60000
- Brian Gay: +60000
- Ryan Armour: +60000
- Jimmy Walker: +60000
- Jim Herman: +80000
- Scott Harrington: +100000
- Jerry Kelly: +100000