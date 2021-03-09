2021 The Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Bryson DeChambeau is next best at 14-to-1.

There are two guys on 16-to-1: Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

This week, we have The Players, and it's a difficult tournament to predict an outright winner. However, we've been on a great run of top-ranked players in our model (inside the top 17) winning on the PGA Tour. We're probably due for an outlier, too.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner