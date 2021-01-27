2021 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at a two-course rotation at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 9-to-1, with Californian Xander Schauffele at 12-to-1.

Tony Finau is 20-to-1, while Patrick Reed and Harris English are 25-to-1.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have Farmers Insurance Open, with the PGA Tour heading to the San Diego area to play on Torrey Pines' two courses. It's not an easy week to predict because the weather conditions can change significantly from one day to the next, and the North Course can be -- but isn't always -- substantially easier than the South Course, which hosts the US Open this year.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds: Outright winner