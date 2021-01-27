2021 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at a two-course rotation at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy is next best at 9-to-1, with Californian Xander Schauffele at 12-to-1.
Tony Finau is 20-to-1, while Patrick Reed and Harris English are 25-to-1.
This week, we have Farmers Insurance Open, with the PGA Tour heading to the San Diego area to play on Torrey Pines' two courses. It's not an easy week to predict because the weather conditions can change significantly from one day to the next, and the North Course can be -- but isn't always -- substantially easier than the South Course, which hosts the US Open this year.
2021 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +700
- Rory McIlroy: +900
- Xander Schauffele: +1200
- Tony Finau: +2000
- Patrick Reed: +2500
- Harris English: +2500
- Brooks Koepka: +3500
- Viktor Hovland: +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
- Sungjae Im: +3000
- Scottie Scheffler: +3500
- Matthew Wolff: +3500
- Marc Leishman: +3500
- Si Woo Kim: +5000
- Adam Scott: +3500
- Jason Day: +4000
- Bubba Watson: +5000
- Cameron Smith: +5000
- Will Zalatoris: +5000
- Ryan Palmer: +5000
- Billy Horschel: +6000
- Rickie Fowler: +6000
- Gary Woodland: +6000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +5000
- Corey Conners: +6000
- Cameron Davis: +6000
- Jason Kokrak: +6000
- Cameron Champ: +6000
- Jordan Spieth: +8000
- Francesco Molinari: +8000
- Sam Burns: +8000
- Carlos Ortiz: +8000
- Talor Gooch: +8000
- Emiliano Grillo: +8000
- Byeong Hun An: +10000
- Lanto Griffin: +10000
- Ryan Moore: +10000
- Charles Howell III: +10000
- Alex Noren: +10000
- Dylan Frittelli: +10000
- Charley Hoffman: +10000
- Phil Mickelson: +12500
- Erik van Rooyen: +12500
- Joel Dahmen: +12500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +12500
- Kevin Streelman: +12500
- Adam Hadwin: +12500
- Doc Redman: +12500
- Maverick McNealy: +12500
- Max Homa: +12500
- Sepp Straka: +12500
- Brandt Snedeker: +12500
- Doug Ghim: +12500
- John Huh: +12500
- Harold Varner III: +15000
- Wyndham Clark: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +15000
- Lucas Glover: +15000
- Russell Knox: +15000
- James Hahn: +15000
- Harry Higgs: +15000
- Rory Sabbatini: +15000
- Cameron Tringale: +15000
- Henrik Norlander: +15000
- Luke List: +15000
- Patrick Rodgers: +15000
- J.T. Poston: +15000
- Matt Jones: +15000
- J.B. Holmes: +15000
- Denny McCarthy: +20000
- Peter Malnati: +20000
- Keith Mitchell: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Matthew NeSmith: +20000
- Tom Lewis: +20000
- Kyle Stanley: +20000
- Scott Piercy: +20000
- Martin Laird: +20000
- Kramer Hickok: +20000
- Charl Schwartzel: +25000
- Pat Perez: +25000
- Tyler Duncan: +25000
- Justin Suh: +25000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +25000
- Adam Schenk: +25000
- Scott Stallings: +25000
- Robert Streb: +25000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +25000
- Brian Stuard: +25000
- Andy Ogletree: +30000
- Camilo Villegas: +30000
- Chesson Hadley: +30000
- Will Gordon: +30000
- Danny Lee: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +30000
- Bronson Burgoon: +30000
- Aaron Baddeley: +30000
- Roger Sloan: +30000
- Troy Merritt: +30000
- Bo Hoag: +30000
- Brandon Hagy: +25000
- Robby Shelton: +30000
- Chase Seiffert: +30000
- Steve Stricker: +40000
- Anirban Lahiri: +40000
- Xinjun Zhang: +40000
- Tyler McCumber: +40000
- Beau Hossler: +40000
- Sung Kang: +40000
- Jimmy Walker: +40000
- Jamie Lovemark: +40000
- Sam Ryder: +40000
- J.J. Spaun: +40000
- Seung-Yul Noh: +50000
- Nick Watney: +50000
- Tyler Strafaci: +50000
- Hank Lebioda: +50000
- Kevin Tway: +50000
- Grayson Murray: +50000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +50000
- Cameron Percy: +50000
- Ted Potter Jr: +50000
- Mark Anderson: +50000
- Kelly Kraft: +50000
- Rob Oppenheim: +50000
- Vincent Whaley: +50000
- David Hearn: +50000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
- Scott Brown: +50000
- Tim Wilkinson: +50000
- K.J. Choi: +60000
- Joseph Bramlett: +60000
- Rhein Gibson: +60000
- Michael Gligic: +60000
- Chris Baker: +60000
- Scott Harrington: +60000
- Ryan Brehm: +40000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- Ben Taylor: +100000
- Matt Every: +100000
- Fabian Gomez: +100000
- Michael Gellerman: +100000
- Nelson Ledesma: +100000
- Jim Knous: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Rafael Campos: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- John Senden: +200000
- Kevin Stadler: +200000
- Kyle Mendoza: +200000
- Andres Gonzales: +100000
- Tain Lee: +100000
- Jared du Toit: +60000
- Cameron Young: +50000
- Willie Mack III: +200000