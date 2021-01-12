2021 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The betting favorite this week is Webb Simpson, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Last week's winner Harris English and Collin Morikawa are next best at 14-to-1.
Daniel Berger is 16-to-1, Sungjae Im is 18-to-1, and Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are both 20-to-1.
2021 Sony Open in Hawaii tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Sony Open in Hawaii, continuing the PGA Tour's Aloha Swing. Waialae Country Club is a stark contrast compared to Kapalua's Plantation Course, but our best indicator of winning is playing there. Six of the last seven winners at the Sony played the week prior.
2021 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner
- Webb Simpson: +1200
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Harris English: +1400
- Daniel Berger: +1600
- Sungjae Im: +1800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
- Joaquin Niemann: +2000
- Cameron Smith: +2500
- Abraham Ancer: +3000
- Kevin Kisner: +3000
- Ryan Palmer: +3000
- Russell Henley: +3000
- Adam Scott: +3500
- Matt Kuchar: +4000
- Billy Horschel: +4000
- Zach Johnson: +5000
- Lanto Griffin: +5000
- Sergio Garcia: +5000
- Charles Howell III: +5000
- Jason Kokrak: +5000
- Brendon Todd: +5000
- Emiliano Grillo: +5000
- Sebastian Munoz: +5000
- Brian Harman: +5000
- Marc Leishman: +5000
- Kevin Na: +6000
- Erik van Rooyen: +6000
- Si Woo Kim: +8000
- Carlos Ortiz: +8000
- Chez Reavie: +8000
- Keegan Bradley: +8000
- Patton Kizzire: +8000
- Talor Gooch: +8000
- Matthew NeSmith: +8000
- Brandt Snedeker: +8000
- Rory Sabbatini: +10000
- Russell Knox: +10000
- Scott Piercy: +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +10000
- Cameron Davis: +10000
- J.T. Poston: +10000
- Tom Hoge: +10000
- Branden Grace: +12500
- Sepp Straka: +12500
- Stewart Cink: +12500
- Jim Furyk: +12500
- Takumi Kanaya: +15000
- Charley Hoffman: +15000
- Brendan Steele: +15000
- Chris Kirk: +15000
- Doug Ghim: +15000
- James Hahn: +15000
- C.T. Pan: +15000
- Kyle Stanley: +15000
- Matt Jones: +15000
- Peter Malnati: +15000
- Henrik Norlander: +15000
- Brian Stuard: +15000
- Michael Thompson: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Brice Garnett: +20000
- Adam Schenk: +20000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +20000
- Austin Cook: +20000
- Will Gordon: +20000
- Pat Perez: +20000
- Danny Lee: +20000
- Andrew Landry: +20000
- Bo Hoag: +20000
- Mark Hubbard: +20000
- Brian Gay: +20000
- Luke List: +20000
- Robert Streb: +20000
- Keith Mitchell: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +25000
- Anirban Lahiri: +25000
- Xinjun Zhang: +25000
- Kramer Hickok: +25000
- Ryo Ishikawa: +25000
- Andrew Putnam: +25000
- Hudson Swafford: +25000
- Troy Merritt: +25000
- Harry Higgs: +25000
- Nate Lashley: +25000
- Vaughn Taylor: +25000
- Wesley Bryan: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- Tyler McCumber: +30000
- Robby Shelton: +30000
- Jimmy Walker: +30000
- Ryan Armour: +30000
- Bronson Burgoon: +30000
- Hank Lebioda: +30000
- Rob Oppenheim: +30000
- Roger Sloan: +30000
- Jim Herman: +30000
- Aaron Baddeley: +30000
- Jamie Lovemark: +40000
- J.J. Spaun: +40000
- Chris Baker: +40000
- Mark Anderson: +40000
- Joseph Bramlett: +40000
- Sam Ryder: +40000
- Nick Watney: +40000
- Chase Seiffert: +40000
- Scott Brown: +40000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +40000
- Grayson Murray: +40000
- David Hearn: +40000
- Jerry Kelly: +40000
- Kevin Tway: +50000
- Fabian Gomez: +50000
- Michael Gligic: +50000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
- Ted Potter Jr: +50000
- D.J. Trahan: +50000
- Ben Taylor: +50000
- Ryosuke Kinoshita: +50000
- Jinichiro Kozuma: +50000
- Rhein Gibson: +50000
- Tim Wilkinson: +50000
- Brandon Hagy: +50000
- William McGirt: +50000
- K.J. Choi: +100000
- Michael Gellerman: +100000
- Nelson Ledesma: +100000
- Matt Every: +100000
- Parker McLachlin: +100000
- Rafael Campos: +100000
- Mike Weir: +100000
- Vijay Singh: +100000
- Davis Love III: +100000
- Y.E. Yang: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Bo Van Pelt: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- Shane Bertsch: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- Evan Kawai: +300000
- Eric Dugas: +300000