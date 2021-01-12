2021 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The betting favorite this week is Webb Simpson, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Last week's winner Harris English and Collin Morikawa are next best at 14-to-1.

Daniel Berger is 16-to-1, Sungjae Im is 18-to-1, and Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are both 20-to-1.

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Sony Open in Hawaii, continuing the PGA Tour's Aloha Swing. Waialae Country Club is a stark contrast compared to Kapalua's Plantation Course, but our best indicator of winning is playing there. Six of the last seven winners at the Sony played the week prior.

2021 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Outright winner