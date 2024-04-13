2024 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2024 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Signature event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., from April 18-21, 2024.

The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and more.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The field will be finalized with the completion of the Masters Tournament, which will officially determine the Next 10 in the FedEx Cup standings and the Swing 5, as those players will be added to the field.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour making the short drive up to Hilton Head Island for this Signature event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The RBC Heritage alternate list does not exist this week. In all but one Signature event, there are no alternates as there is no minimum field size. There is another PGA Tour event this week, with the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship played in the Dominican Republic.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 RBC Heritage field

Top 50 players in 2024 RBC Heritage field