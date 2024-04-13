2024 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

April 13, 2024

April 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Signature event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., from April 18-21, 2024.

The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and more.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The field will be finalized with the completion of the Masters Tournament, which will officially determine the Next 10 in the FedEx Cup standings and the Swing 5, as those players will be added to the field.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour making the short drive up to Hilton Head Island for this Signature event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The RBC Heritage alternate list does not exist this week. In all but one Signature event, there are no alternates as there is no minimum field size. There is another PGA Tour event this week, with the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship played in the Dominican Republic.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 RBC Heritage field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Erik Barnes
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Peter Malnati
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 RBC Heritage field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
4 Wyndham Clark
5 Xander Schauffele
7 Patrick Cantlay
8 Brian Harman
9 Ludvig Åberg
10 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Max Homa
13 Tommy Fleetwood
14 Cameron Young
15 Sahith Theegala
16 Keegan Bradley
17 Russell Henley
18 Jordan Spieth
20 Collin Morikawa
21 Jason Day
22 Sam Burns
23 Tom Kim
24 Nick Taylor
25 Matthieu Pavon
26 Tony Finau
27 Chris Kirk
28 Justin Thomas
29 Sepp Straka
30 Denny McCarthy
31 Will Zalatoris
34 Akshay Bhatia
35 Lucas Glover
37 Rickie Fowler
39 Emiliano Grillo
40 Eric Cole
41 Sungjae Im
42 Stephan Jaeger
43 Kurt Kitayama
44 Byeong Hun An
45 Harris English
46 Adam Hadwin
47 J.T. Poston
48 Si Woo Kim
49 Corey Conners
50 Austin Eckroat

