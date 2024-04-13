2024 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2024 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Signature event, played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., from April 18-21, 2024.
The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and more.
JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. The field will be finalized with the completion of the Masters Tournament, which will officially determine the Next 10 in the FedEx Cup standings and the Swing 5, as those players will be added to the field.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour making the short drive up to Hilton Head Island for this Signature event.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The RBC Heritage alternate list does not exist this week. In all but one Signature event, there are no alternates as there is no minimum field size. There is another PGA Tour event this week, with the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship played in the Dominican Republic.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 RBC Heritage field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Erik Barnes
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Keegan Bradley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Nick Dunlap
|Austin Eckroat
|
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Brice Garnett
|Lucas Glover
|Emiliano Grillo
|
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Harman
|Russell Henley
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|Max Homa
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|
|Stephan Jaeger
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Peter Malnati
|Denny McCarthy
|
|Rory McIlroy
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|Matthieu Pavon
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Svensson
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Brendon Todd
|Alejandro Tosti
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 RBC Heritage field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|8
|Brian Harman
|9
|Ludvig Åberg
|10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11
|Max Homa
|13
|Tommy Fleetwood
|14
|Cameron Young
|15
|Sahith Theegala
|16
|Keegan Bradley
|17
|Russell Henley
|18
|Jordan Spieth
|20
|Collin Morikawa
|21
|Jason Day
|22
|Sam Burns
|23
|Tom Kim
|24
|Nick Taylor
|25
|Matthieu Pavon
|26
|Tony Finau
|27
|Chris Kirk
|28
|Justin Thomas
|29
|Sepp Straka
|30
|Denny McCarthy
|31
|Will Zalatoris
|34
|Akshay Bhatia
|35
|Lucas Glover
|37
|Rickie Fowler
|39
|Emiliano Grillo
|40
|Eric Cole
|41
|Sungjae Im
|42
|Stephan Jaeger
|43
|Kurt Kitayama
|44
|Byeong Hun An
|45
|Harris English
|46
|Adam Hadwin
|47
|J.T. Poston
|48
|Si Woo Kim
|49
|Corey Conners
|50
|Austin Eckroat