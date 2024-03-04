2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 4, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Austin Eckroat
The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Eckroat, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Eckroat played a nearly flawless final round that spanned into Monday morning after a multi-hour weather delay on Sunday. Eckroat made just a single bogey in the final round, shooting 5-under 66 to win on 17-under 267.

Min Woo Lee and Erik van Rooyen finished in joint second place this week on 14-under total, with van Rooyen's attempt to shoot a sub-60 round stymied on Sunday by the weather delay.

Eckroat won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches recap notes

Eckroat earned 51 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Eckroat earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2024 Puerto Rico Open.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Austin Eckroat -17 65 67 68 67 267 $1,620,000
T2 Erik van Rooyen -14 66 71 70 63 270 $801,000
T2 Min Woo Lee -14 67 70 66 67 270 $801,000
T4 K.H. Lee -13 69 66 70 66 271 $344,250
T4 Cameron Young -13 65 69 71 66 271 $344,250
T4 Jake Knapp -13 68 66 71 66 271 $344,250
T4 Shane Lowry -13 67 67 66 71 271 $344,250
T4 David Skinns -13 65 69 66 71 271 $344,250
T9 Keith Mitchell -12 68 70 69 65 272 $210,536
T9 Billy Horschel -12 66 71 69 66 272 $210,536
T9 Alex Noren -12 67 70 68 67 272 $210,536
T9 Peter Malnati -12 68 68 69 67 272 $210,536
T9 Andrew Novak -12 65 69 70 68 272 $210,536
T9 Martin Laird -12 68 69 66 69 272 $210,536
T9 Kevin Yu -12 66 67 70 69 272 $210,536
T16 Doug Ghim -11 68 72 67 66 273 $137,250
T16 Tyson Alexander -11 68 70 69 66 273 $137,250
T16 Ben Silverman -11 68 71 66 68 273 $137,250
T16 Garrick Higgo -11 67 65 73 68 273 $137,250
T16 Victor Perez -11 67 66 70 70 273 $137,250
T21 Byeong Hun An -10 67 71 71 65 274 $87,750
T21 Zach Johnson -10 71 68 69 66 274 $87,750
T21 Sam Ryder -10 66 68 74 66 274 $87,750
T21 Matt Fitzpatrick -10 70 67 70 67 274 $87,750
T21 Rory McIlroy -10 67 67 72 68 274 $87,750
T21 Nico Echavarria -10 67 69 69 69 274 $87,750
T21 Bud Cauley -10 66 65 74 69 274 $87,750
T28 Beau Hossler -9 69 70 71 65 275 $59,014
T28 Chris Kirk -9 67 70 73 65 275 $59,014
T28 Chan Kim -9 69 71 68 67 275 $59,014
T28 Tom Hoge -9 70 69 68 68 275 $59,014
T28 Matthieu Pavon -9 67 68 70 70 275 $59,014
T28 C.T. Pan -9 66 68 70 71 275 $59,014
T28 Jacob Bridgeman -9 70 68 65 72 275 $59,014
T35 Ryan Fox -8 69 68 74 65 276 $43,875
T35 Lucas Glover -8 68 71 70 67 276 $43,875
T35 Chris Gotterup -8 70 69 70 67 276 $43,875
T35 Jimmy Stanger -8 69 71 67 69 276 $43,875
T35 Chesson Hadley -8 65 72 70 69 276 $43,875
T35 Chad Ramey -8 64 72 70 70 276 $43,875
T41 Corey Conners -7 69 71 71 66 277 $32,850
T41 Joseph Bramlett -7 68 69 71 69 277 $32,850
T41 Maverick McNealy -7 70 70 67 70 277 $32,850
T41 Russell Henley -7 71 69 65 72 277 $32,850
T41 David Lipsky -7 68 71 66 72 277 $32,850
T41 Rickie Fowler -7 71 67 67 72 277 $32,850
T47 Troy Merritt -6 68 72 69 69 278 $23,880
T47 Davis Thompson -6 67 71 71 69 278 $23,880
T47 Vincent Norrman -6 71 69 67 71 278 $23,880
T47 Alexander Björk -6 69 67 70 72 278 $23,880
T47 Max Greyserman -6 70 66 69 73 278 $23,880
T47 Parker Coody -6 69 66 70 73 278 $23,880
T53 Jorge Campillo -5 71 69 72 67 279 $21,390
T53 Mac Meissner -5 72 68 70 69 279 $21,390
T53 Nick Dunlap -5 67 70 71 71 279 $21,390
T56 Adam Schenk -4 70 69 73 68 280 $20,700
T56 Greyson Sigg -4 70 69 70 71 280 $20,700
T56 Carson Young -4 68 71 69 72 280 $20,700
T56 Rico Hoey -4 69 66 72 73 280 $20,700
T60 Taylor Montgomery -3 71 69 73 68 281 $20,160
T60 Robert MacIntyre -3 68 72 71 70 281 $20,160
T62 Davis Riley -2 71 66 76 69 282 $19,800
T62 Tom Kim -2 68 68 70 76 282 $19,800
T64 Mark Hubbard -1 68 72 73 70 283 $19,440
T64 Justin Rose -1 69 71 73 70 283 $19,440
66 J.T. Poston E 69 71 69 75 284 $19,170
T67 Camilo Villegas 1 69 71 77 68 285 $18,900
T67 S.H. Kim 1 64 74 75 72 285 $18,900

