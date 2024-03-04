2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Eckroat, who earns his first-career PGA Tour title with a win at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Eckroat played a nearly flawless final round that spanned into Monday morning after a multi-hour weather delay on Sunday. Eckroat made just a single bogey in the final round, shooting 5-under 66 to win on 17-under 267.

Min Woo Lee and Erik van Rooyen finished in joint second place this week on 14-under total, with van Rooyen's attempt to shoot a sub-60 round stymied on Sunday by the weather delay.

Eckroat won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches recap notes

Eckroat earned 51 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Eckroat earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2024 Puerto Rico Open.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details