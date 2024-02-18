2024 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
February 18, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Hideki Matsuyama
The 2024 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earns his ninth-career PGA Tour title with a win at The Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.

Matsuyama won an incredible final round of 9-under 62, including approach shots on Nos. 15 and 16 combining a total of 14 inches from the cup. He came from six shots behind heading into the final round o win on 17-under 267.

Luke List and Will Zalatoris finished in a tie for second place on 14-under total.

Patrick Cantlay, the 54-hole leader, struggled on Sunday to an over-par score.

Matsuyama won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Matsuyama earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Matsuyama earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 51 (of 70) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

2024 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Hideki Matsuyama -17 69 68 68 62 267 $4,000,000
T2 Luke List -14 65 69 68 68 270 $1,800,000
T2 Will Zalatoris -14 66 70 65 69 270 $1,800,000
T4 Adam Hadwin -13 69 70 67 65 271 $866,667
T4 Xander Schauffele -13 70 66 65 70 271 $866,667
T4 Patrick Cantlay -13 64 65 70 72 271 $866,667
7 Harris English -12 69 69 65 69 272 $700,000
8 Tom Hoge -11 66 70 70 67 273 $646,000
9 Jason Day -9 65 69 69 72 275 $600,000
T10 Sam Burns -8 70 71 68 67 276 $455,000
T10 Tommy Fleetwood -8 70 68 71 67 276 $455,000
T10 Scottie Scheffler -8 68 70 70 68 276 $455,000
T10 Eric Cole -8 73 69 65 69 276 $455,000
T10 Adam Svensson -8 67 72 67 70 276 $455,000
T10 J.T. Poston -8 68 71 66 71 276 $455,000
T16 Byeong Hun An -7 67 72 70 68 277 $329,000
T16 Max Homa -7 73 65 70 69 277 $329,000
T16 Cameron Young -7 72 66 69 70 277 $329,000
T19 Collin Morikawa -6 70 71 70 67 278 $251,400
T19 Ludvig Åberg -6 68 72 70 68 278 $251,400
T19 Viktor Hovland -6 70 69 70 69 278 $251,400
T19 Adam Scott -6 72 68 67 71 278 $251,400
T19 Tony Finau -6 70 67 70 71 278 $251,400
T24 Lee Hodges -5 69 74 69 67 279 $164,857
T24 Tom Kim -5 69 69 72 69 279 $164,857
T24 Rory McIlroy -5 74 66 69 70 279 $164,857
T24 Russell Henley -5 70 69 69 71 279 $164,857
T24 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 69 69 70 71 279 $164,857
T24 Beau Hossler -5 68 70 68 73 279 $164,857
T24 Corey Conners -5 70 65 70 74 279 $164,857
T31 Taylor Moore -4 69 73 68 70 280 $123,000
T31 Séamus Power -4 74 68 67 71 280 $123,000
T31 Brendon Todd -4 68 71 69 72 280 $123,000
T31 Mackenzie Hughes -4 69 65 72 74 280 $123,000
T35 Rickie Fowler -3 70 69 71 71 281 $106,500
T35 Lucas Glover -3 69 71 68 73 281 $106,500
T37 Sahith Theegala -2 72 69 70 71 282 $96,500
T37 Ben Griffin -2 72 69 66 75 282 $96,500
T39 Nicolai Højgaard -1 70 71 73 69 283 $82,000
T39 Gary Woodland -1 70 72 70 71 283 $82,000
T39 Denny McCarthy -1 69 74 68 72 283 $82,000
T39 Nick Taylor -1 70 69 70 74 283 $82,000
T39 Kurt Kitayama -1 70 69 69 75 283 $82,000
T44 Emiliano Grillo E 70 71 74 69 284 $62,400
T44 Si Woo Kim E 69 74 69 72 284 $62,400
T44 Andrew Putnam E 71 70 71 72 284 $62,400
T44 Sungjae Im E 71 71 69 73 284 $62,400
T44 Brian Harman E 69 70 71 74 284 $62,400
49 Cam Davis 2 65 73 73 75 286 $54,000
50 Charley Hoffman 4 69 74 72 73 288 $52,000
51 Chase Johnson 5 72 70 73 74 289 $51,000

