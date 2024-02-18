2024 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Hideki Matsuyama, who earns his ninth-career PGA Tour title with a win at The Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.

Matsuyama won an incredible final round of 9-under 62, including approach shots on Nos. 15 and 16 combining a total of 14 inches from the cup. He came from six shots behind heading into the final round o win on 17-under 267.

Luke List and Will Zalatoris finished in a tie for second place on 14-under total.

Patrick Cantlay, the 54-hole leader, struggled on Sunday to an over-par score.

Matsuyama won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Matsuyama earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Matsuyama earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 51 (of 70) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

2024 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

