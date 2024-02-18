2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field: Players, rankings

February 18, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Tony Finau
The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico, from Feb. 22-25, 2024.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headlined by the likes of Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryan Fox and more.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to Mexico for the first time this year before heading to Florida for the month of March.

We have our Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta alternate list is set, with Marty Dou and Kramer Hickok being the first two names on the alternate list to be called when players withdraw.

The field will be playing for an $8.1 million purse, with 4 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Matt Atkins
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Fred Biondi
Alexander Björk
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Bronson Burgoon
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Rodolfo Cazaubòn
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Santiago De la Fuente
Cristobal Del Solar
Thomas Detry
Roberto Díaz
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Doug Ghim
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Padraig Harrington
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Højgaard
J.B. Holmes
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Philip Knowles
Ben Kohles
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Stuart Macdonald
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Ryan Moore
Omar Morales
Renato Naula
Matt NeSmith
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
Alvaro Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Raul Pereda
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Jose Antonio Safa
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Ben Sigel
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Scott Stallings
Jimmy Stanger
Preston Stanley
Sam Stevens
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Davis Thompson
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Sebastián Vázquez
Jhonattan Vegas
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Austin Wylie
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

RANK PLAYER
24 Tony Finau
33 Nicolai Højgaard
35 Emiliano Grillo
36 Ryan Fox

