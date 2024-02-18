2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course in Vallarta, Mexico, from Feb. 22-25, 2024.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headlined by the likes of Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryan Fox and more.

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to Mexico for the first time this year before heading to Florida for the month of March.

We have our Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta alternate list is set, with Marty Dou and Kramer Hickok being the first two names on the alternate list to be called when players withdraw.

The field will be playing for an $8.1 million purse, with 4 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Matt Atkins Aaron Baddeley Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Fred Biondi Alexander Björk Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Bronson Burgoon Jorge Campillo Rafael Campos Rodolfo Cazaubòn Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Trace Crowe Santiago De la Fuente Cristobal Del Solar Thomas Detry Roberto Díaz Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harrison Endycott Tony Finau Patrick Fishburn Ryan Fox Wilson Furr Doug Ghim Chris Gotterup Max Greyserman Lanto Griffin Emiliano Grillo Scott Gutschewski Chesson Hadley James Hahn Jr. Hale Harry Hall Padraig Harrington Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Ryo Hisatsune Rico Hoey Charley Hoffman Nicolai Højgaard J.B. Holmes Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Stephan Jaeger Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Patton Kizzire Jake Knapp Philip Knowles Ben Kohles Nate Lashley K.H. Lee David Lipsky Justin Lower Stuart Macdonald Robert MacIntyre Peter Malnati Ryan McCormick Maverick McNealy Mac Meissner Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Francesco Molinari Ryan Moore Omar Morales Renato Naula Matt NeSmith Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak Thorbjørn Olesen Alvaro Ortiz Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Raul Pereda Victor Perez Chandler Phillips Scott Piercy Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Jose Antonio Safa Matti Schmid Robby Shelton Ben Sigel Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Scott Stallings Jimmy Stanger Preston Stanley Sam Stevens Justin Suh Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Josh Teater Davis Thompson Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Sami Valimaki Erik van Rooyen Sebastián Vázquez Jhonattan Vegas Matt Wallace Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Austin Wylie Norman Xiong Carson Young Carl Yuan Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field