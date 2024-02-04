2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
February 4, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Wyndham Clark
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Wyndham Clark, who earns his third-career PGA Tour title with a win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Clark won the tournament after it was shortened to 54 holes due to a hurricane-like storm hitting the Monterey peninsula and leading to the cancellation of Sunday play. After local officials issued a shelter-in-place order with many in the community without power and lots of damages to the roads leading into the tournament, the PGA Tour decided to call the tournament after three rounds.

Clark shot a course-record 12-under 60 in the third round (with ball in hand), getting him to 17-under 199, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Ludvig Aberg.

Last week's winner Matthieu Pavon finished in solo third place on 15-under total in the shortened Signature event.

Clark won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

In the 36-hole pro-am event, Rory McIlroy won with partner Jeff Rhodes.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes

Clark earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Clark earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 80 (of 80) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Wyndham Clark -17 72 67 60 199 $3,600,000
2 Ludvig Åberg -16 68 65 67 200 $2,180,000
3 Matthieu Pavon -15 65 70 66 201 $1,380,000
T4 Mark Hubbard -14 69 68 65 202 $900,000
T4 Thomas Detry -14 63 70 69 202 $900,000
T6 Jason Day -13 69 71 63 203 $652,500
T6 Tom Hoge -13 71 66 66 203 $652,500
T6 Justin Thomas -13 68 67 68 203 $652,500
T6 Scottie Scheffler -13 69 64 70 203 $652,500
10 Sam Burns -12 68 69 67 204 $545,000
T11 Justin Rose -11 68 71 66 205 $465,000
T11 Keegan Bradley -11 70 66 69 205 $465,000
T11 Patrick Cantlay -11 64 70 71 205 $465,000
T14 Eric Cole -10 68 71 67 206 $335,000
T14 Peter Malnati -10 69 68 69 206 $335,000
T14 Collin Morikawa -10 67 70 69 206 $335,000
T14 Si Woo Kim -10 66 71 69 206 $335,000
T14 Beau Hossler -10 69 67 70 206 $335,000
T14 Emiliano Grillo -10 66 69 71 206 $335,000
T20 Adam Scott -9 72 67 68 207 $219,000
T20 Cam Davis -9 70 69 68 207 $219,000
T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -9 69 70 68 207 $219,000
T20 Erik van Rooyen -9 69 70 68 207 $219,000
T20 J.T. Poston -9 70 68 69 207 $219,000
T20 Sahith Theegala -9 70 67 70 207 $219,000
T26 Chris Kirk -8 71 69 68 208 $149,000
T26 Sepp Straka -8 69 71 68 208 $149,000
T26 Luke List -8 72 67 69 208 $149,000
T26 Alex Noren -8 71 68 69 208 $149,000
T26 Denny McCarthy -8 68 70 70 208 $149,000
T31 Byeong Hun An -7 71 71 67 209 $112,000
T31 Séamus Power -7 72 69 68 209 $112,000
T31 Tommy Fleetwood -7 69 72 68 209 $112,000
T31 S.H. Kim -7 70 70 69 209 $112,000
T31 Corey Conners -7 70 70 69 209 $112,000
T31 Nicolai Højgaard -7 74 65 70 209 $112,000
T31 Tom Kim -7 71 67 71 209 $112,000
T31 Sam Ryder -7 71 67 71 209 $112,000
T39 Kurt Kitayama -6 69 74 67 210 $77,000
T39 Webb Simpson -6 73 68 69 210 $77,000
T39 Jordan Spieth -6 72 69 69 210 $77,000
T39 Andrew Putnam -6 72 69 69 210 $77,000
T39 Maverick McNealy -6 72 69 69 210 $77,000
T39 Adam Hadwin -6 73 67 70 210 $77,000
T39 Taylor Montgomery -6 69 71 70 210 $77,000
T39 Matt Kuchar -6 69 70 71 210 $77,000
T47 Adam Schenk -5 74 71 66 211 $52,371
T47 Tony Finau -5 72 72 67 211 $52,371
T47 Nick Hardy -5 71 73 67 211 $52,371
T47 Brandon Wu -5 73 70 68 211 $52,371
T47 Adam Svensson -5 70 73 68 211 $52,371
T47 Taylor Moore -5 70 70 71 211 $52,371
T47 Rickie Fowler -5 67 71 73 211 $52,371
T54 J.J. Spaun -4 73 73 66 212 $46,800
T54 Xander Schauffele -4 73 72 67 212 $46,800
T54 Brian Harman -4 72 70 70 212 $46,800
T54 Keith Mitchell -4 74 66 72 212 $46,800
T58 Lucas Glover -3 73 74 66 213 $44,400
T58 Russell Henley -3 72 73 68 213 $44,400
T58 Lee Hodges -3 70 75 68 213 $44,400
T58 Brendon Todd -3 70 73 70 213 $44,400
T58 Ben Griffin -3 74 67 72 213 $44,400
T58 Viktor Hovland -3 69 72 72 213 $44,400
T58 Kevin Yu -3 72 68 73 213 $44,400
T58 Matt Fitzpatrick -3 69 68 76 213 $44,400
T66 Sungjae Im -2 72 76 66 214 $42,000
T66 Rory McIlroy -2 71 74 69 214 $42,000
T66 Grayson Murray -2 73 69 72 214 $42,000
T66 Max Homa -2 69 73 72 214 $42,000
70 Cameron Young -1 71 74 70 215 $41,000
T71 Nick Taylor E 71 77 68 216 $40,000
T71 Stephan Jaeger E 73 74 69 216 $40,000
T71 Mackenzie Hughes E 76 70 70 216 $40,000
T71 Hideki Matsuyama E 75 71 70 216 $40,000
75 Alex Smalley 1 73 68 76 217 $39,000
76 Harris English 2 75 74 69 218 $38,600
77 Hayden Buckley 3 76 74 69 219 $38,200
78 Davis Riley 4 71 71 78 220 $37,800
79 Patrick Rodgers 5 76 74 71 221 $37,400
80 Nick Dunlap 7 76 74 73 223 $37,000

