2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Wyndham Clark, who earns his third-career PGA Tour title with a win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Clark won the tournament after it was shortened to 54 holes due to a hurricane-like storm hitting the Monterey peninsula and leading to the cancellation of Sunday play. After local officials issued a shelter-in-place order with many in the community without power and lots of damages to the roads leading into the tournament, the PGA Tour decided to call the tournament after three rounds.

Clark shot a course-record 12-under 60 in the third round (with ball in hand), getting him to 17-under 199, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Ludvig Aberg.

Last week's winner Matthieu Pavon finished in solo third place on 15-under total in the shortened Signature event.

Clark won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

In the 36-hole pro-am event, Rory McIlroy won with partner Jeff Rhodes.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes

Clark earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Clark earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 80 (of 80) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

