2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Jan. 11-14, 2024.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in a dozen years to start at the outset of the calendar year. The field for this first full-field event of the year is typically oversubscribed, with top-125 players from the prior season getting the first crack at an open event on the schedule.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. The 2024 Sony Open Monday qualifier has more than 80 players set to compete in the 18-hole event.

The Sony Open in Hawaii alternate list has already been set, with Norman Xiong and Nicholas Lindheim being the first two players on the list. Si Woo Kim is the defending champion.

The field will be playing for an $8.3 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field

Top 50 players in 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field