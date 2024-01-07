2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Jan. 11-14, 2024.
The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the first PGA Tour season in a dozen years to start at the outset of the calendar year. The field for this first full-field event of the year is typically oversubscribed, with top-125 players from the prior season getting the first crack at an open event on the schedule.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. The 2024 Sony Open Monday qualifier has more than 80 players set to compete in the 18-hole event.
The Sony Open in Hawaii alternate list has already been set, with Norman Xiong and Nicholas Lindheim being the first two players on the list. Si Woo Kim is the defending champion.
The field will be playing for an $8.3 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Blaze Akana
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Akshay Bhatia
|Alexander Björk
|
|Zac Blair
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Hayden Buckley
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Pierceson Coody
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|
|Garrick Higgo
|Kensei Hirata
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Billy Horschel
|Mark Hubbard
|Aguri Iwasaki
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Takumi Kanaya
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Hunter Larson
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Tyler McCumber
|Maverick McNealy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Grayson Murray
|Rintaro Nakano
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Matthieu Pavon
|Taylor Pendrith
|Chandler Phillips
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Matti Schmid
|Taiga Semikawa
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|Webb Simpson
|David Skinns
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Scott Stallings
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Sahith Theegala
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Alejandro Tosti
|Sami Valimaki
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Matt Wallace
|Vince Whaley
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|9
|Brian Harman
|12
|Tyrrell Hatton
|16
|Keegan Bradley
|24
|Russell Henley
|29
|Ludvig Aberg
|30
|Lucas Glover
|31
|Kurt Kitayama
|32
|Sahith Theegala
|34
|Denny Mccarthy
|35
|Corey Conners
|36
|Justin Rose
|37
|Emiliano Grillo
|38
|Will Zalatoris
|40
|Harris English
|41
|Eric Cole
|42
|Cameron Davis
|43
|J.T. Poston
|47
|Si Woo Kim
|49
|Adam Hadwin