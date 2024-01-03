2023 The Sentry tee times and pairings: Thursday’s Round 1 and Friday’s Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing on Maui in Hawaii this week for the annual The Sentry.

The 2024 The Sentry format features a field of 59 professionals competing on the Signature event that is the PGA Tour's season-opening tournament. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.

After the first two rounds, there will not be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course.

The 2024 The Sentry first round starts at 7:45 a.m. local time -- or 12:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 11:39 a.m. local time -- or 4:39 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2024 The Sentry: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 The Sentry on TV starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel on both Thursday and Friday.

Viewers can watch the 2024 The Sentry live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday (to capture the first tee shots of the year) and at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

2024 The Sentry tee times for Round 1

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort