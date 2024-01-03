2023 The Sentry tee times and pairings: Thursday's Round 1 and Friday's Round 2
2023 The Sentry tee times and pairings: Thursday’s Round 1 and Friday’s Round 2

01/03/2024
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The PGA Tour's best are competing on Maui in Hawaii this week for the annual The Sentry.

The 2024 The Sentry format features a field of 59 professionals competing on the Signature event that is the PGA Tour's season-opening tournament. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.

After the first two rounds, there will not be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course.

The 2024 The Sentry first round starts at 7:45 a.m. local time -- or 12:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 11:39 a.m. local time -- or 4:39 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2024 The Sentry: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 The Sentry on TV starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel on both Thursday and Friday.

Viewers can watch the 2024 The Sentry live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday (to capture the first tee shots of the year) and at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

2024 The Sentry tee times for Round 1

All times local and Eastern

TIME ROUND 1 ROUND 2 PLAYERS
12:45 p.m. 2:51 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim
12:57 p.m. 3:03 p.m. Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas
1:09 p.m. 3:15 p.m. Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges
1:21 p.m. 3:27 p.m. Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama
1:33 p.m. 3:39 p.m. Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
1:45 p.m. 3:51 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An
1:57 p.m. 4:03 p.m. Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes
2:09 p.m. 4:15 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English
2:21 p.m. 4:27 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
2:33 p.m. 4:39 p.m. Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
2:51 p.m. 12:45 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace
3:03 p.m. 12:57 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick
3:15 p.m. 1:09 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis
3:27 p.m. 1:21 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd
3:39 p.m. 1:33 p.m. Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
3:51 p.m. 1:45 p.m. Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo
4:03 p.m. 1:57 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners
4:15 p.m. 2:09 p.m. Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose
4:27 p.m. 2:21 p.m. Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
4:39 p.m. 2:33 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

