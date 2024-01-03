2023 The Sentry tee times and pairings: Thursday’s Round 1 and Friday’s Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing on Maui in Hawaii this week for the annual The Sentry.
The 2024 The Sentry format features a field of 59 professionals competing on the Signature event that is the PGA Tour's season-opening tournament. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome.
After the first two rounds, there will not be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course.
The 2024 The Sentry first round starts at 7:45 a.m. local time -- or 12:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 11:39 a.m. local time -- or 4:39 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
2024 The Sentry: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2024 The Sentry on TV starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel on both Thursday and Friday.
Viewers can watch the 2024 The Sentry live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday (to capture the first tee shots of the year) and at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday.
2024 The Sentry tee times for Round 1
All times local and Eastern
|TIME
|ROUND 1
|ROUND 2
|PLAYERS
|12:45 p.m.
|2:51 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim
|12:57 p.m.
|3:03 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas
|1:09 p.m.
|3:15 p.m.
|Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges
|1:21 p.m.
|3:27 p.m.
|Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama
|1:33 p.m.
|3:39 p.m.
|Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
|1:45 p.m.
|3:51 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An
|1:57 p.m.
|4:03 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes
|2:09 p.m.
|4:15 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English
|
|2:21 p.m.
|4:27 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
|2:33 p.m.
|4:39 p.m.
|Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
|2:51 p.m.
|12:45 p.m.
|Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace
|3:03 p.m.
|12:57 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick
|3:15 p.m.
|1:09 p.m.
|Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis
|3:27 p.m.
|1:21 p.m.
|Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd
|3:39 p.m.
|1:33 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
|3:51 p.m.
|1:45 p.m.
|Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo
|
|4:03 p.m.
|1:57 p.m.
|Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners
|4:15 p.m.
|2:09 p.m.
|Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose
|4:27 p.m.
|2:21 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark
|4:39 p.m.
|2:33 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland