2023 BMW Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 BMW Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill., welcoming 50 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The BMW Championship is the second leg of the playoffs, which now starts with 50 players in Chicagoland for a cut to the top 30 and the season-ending Tour Championship after this week's event.

Olympia Fields hosts again for the first time in three years. The 2020 event was brutally difficult for scoring, and it sounds like we can expect similarly difficult conditions.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy are betting favorites

The 2023 BMW Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +750 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 10-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Viktor Hovland is on the board at 16-to-1.

2023 BMW Championship first looks

Max Homa continues to play great golf, and he was solid last week in Memphis.

Viktor Hovland played well last week and already won this year on a US Open-like setup at Memorial.

Hideki Matsuyama fared very well here in 2020 and has been quietly stringing together a good run.

2023 BMW Championship betting odds: Outright winner