2023 BMW Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

08/14/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Max Homa
The 2023 BMW Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill., welcoming 50 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The BMW Championship is the second leg of the playoffs, which now starts with 50 players in Chicagoland for a cut to the top 30 and the season-ending Tour Championship after this week's event.

Olympia Fields hosts again for the first time in three years. The 2020 event was brutally difficult for scoring, and it sounds like we can expect similarly difficult conditions.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy are betting favorites

The 2023 BMW Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the week at +750 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 10-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is at 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Viktor Hovland is on the board at 16-to-1.

2023 BMW Championship first looks

Max Homa continues to play great golf, and he was solid last week in Memphis.

Viktor Hovland played well last week and already won this year on a US Open-like setup at Memorial.

Hideki Matsuyama fared very well here in 2020 and has been quietly stringing together a good run.

2023 BMW Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 750
Scottie Scheffler 750
Jon Rahm 1000
Patrick Cantlay 1200
Viktor Hovland 1600
Xander Schauffele 2000
Collin Morikawa 2500
Max Homa 2500
Tommy Fleetwood 2500
Hideki Matsuyama 3300
Jordan Spieth 3300
Lucas Glover 3300
Tyrrell Hatton 3300
Cameron Young 4000
Rickie Fowler 4000
Sungjae Im 4000
Corey Conners 4500
Russell Henley 4500
Tom Kim 4500
Tony Finau 4500
Wyndham Clark 4500
Brian Harman 5000
Jason Day 5000
Matt Fitzpatrick 5000
Sam Burns 5000
Justin Rose 5500
Si Woo Kim 6000
Byeong-Hun An 7000
Cameron Davis 7000
J.T. Poston 7000
Keegan Bradley 7000
Sepp Straka 7000
Emiliano Grillo 8000
Sahith Theegala 9000
Denny McCarthy 10000
Adam Hadwin 11000
Adam Schenk 11000
Brendon Todd 11000
Eric Cole 11000
Harris English 11000
Taylor Moore 11000
Adam Svensson 12500
Andrew Putnam 12500
Chris Kirk 15000
Kurt Kitayama 15000
Lee Hodges 15000
Nick Taylor 17500
Patrick Rodgers 17500
Seamus Power 17500
Tom Hoge 20000

