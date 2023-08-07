2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We began our 2022-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have the FedEx St. Jude Championship to start the playoffs. We have no cut the next three weeks, so you can take some gambles if you need (our year has been soundly mediocre). TPC Southwind isn't the most exciting course, but it's clearly a ballstriker's paradise. Putting isn't optional, but it's not as important as at other venues.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship One and Done picks
- Max Homa: I think Max is back, and he's ready just in time for a good run on a course somewhat similar to Torrey.
- Viktor Hovland: Hovland is poised to make a playoff run, as he has developed tremendously as a player this year.
- Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been, politely, hard to figure out of late. But this course rewards his style of play.
- Sepp Straka: He had a great July, notching a win and a T-2 at the Open. He was runner-up here last year.
My pick this week is Viktor Hovland.
2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
|EVENT
|2023-23
|2023
|Fortinet Championship
|Maverick McNealy (MC)
|N/A
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Sahith Theegala (MC)
|N/A
|Shriners Children's Open
|Taylor Montgomery (T-15)
|N/A
|Zozo Championship
|Hideki Matsuyama (T-40)
|N/A
|The CJ Cup in South Carolina
|Cameron Young (T-23)
|N/A
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Thomas Detry (2nd)
|N/A
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|Emiliano Grillo (T-42)
|N/A
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|Denny McCarthy (T-53)
|N/A
|The RSM Classic
|Tom Hoge (MC)
|N/A
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|The American Express
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Jason Day (T-7)
|Jason Day (T-7)
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Max Homa (T-39)
|Max Homa (T-39)
|The Genesis Invitational
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|The Honda Classic
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Puerto Rico Open
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|The Players Championship
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Valspar Championship
|Sam Burns (6th)
|Sam Burns (6th)
|WGC Dell Technologies Match Play
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Valero Texas Open
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Masters Tournament
|Scottie Scheffler (T-10)
|Scottie Scheffler (T-10)
|RBC Heritage
|Shane Lowry (T-67)
|Shane Lowry (T-67)
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|Billy Horschel (T-11)
|Billy Horschel (T-11)
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|FedEx St. Jude Clark (T-24)
|FedEx St. Jude Clark (T-24)
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Cameron Young (T-59)
|Cameron Young (T-59)
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Adam Scott (T-8)
|Adam Scott (T-8)
|PGA Championship
|Jon Rahm (T-50)
|Jon Rahm (T-50)
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Justin Rose (T-12)
|Justin Rose (T-12)
|the Memorial Tournament
|Patrick Cantlay (T-30)
|Patrick Cantlay (T-30)
|RBC Canadian Open
|Adrian Meronk (MC)
|Adrian Meronk (MC)
|US Open
|Brooks Koepka (T-17)
|Brooks Koepka (T-17)
|Travelers Championship
|Harris English (T-60)
|Harris English (T-60)
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Ludvig Aberg (T-39)
|Ludvig Aberg (T-39)
|John Deere Classic
|Lucas Glover (T-6)
|Lucas Glover (T-6)
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Tommy Fleetwood (T-6)
|Tommy Fleetwood (T-6)
|Barbasol Championship
|Taylor Pendrith (6th)
|Taylor Pendrith (6th)
|The Open Championship
|Dustin Johnson (MC)
|Dustin Johnson (MC)
|Barracuda Championship
|Justin Suh (T-34)
|Justin Suh (T-34)
|3M Open
|Sepp Straka (MC)
|Emiliano Grillo (T-10)
|Wyndham Championship
|Si Woo Kim (T-33)
|Si Woo Kim (T-33)
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Viktor Hovland
|Viktor Hovland