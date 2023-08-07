2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2022-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the FedEx St. Jude Championship to start the playoffs. We have no cut the next three weeks, so you can take some gambles if you need (our year has been soundly mediocre). TPC Southwind isn't the most exciting course, but it's clearly a ballstriker's paradise. Putting isn't optional, but it's not as important as at other venues.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship One and Done picks

Max Homa: I think Max is back, and he's ready just in time for a good run on a course somewhat similar to Torrey.

Viktor Hovland: Hovland is poised to make a playoff run, as he has developed tremendously as a player this year.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been, politely, hard to figure out of late. But this course rewards his style of play.

Sepp Straka: He had a great July, notching a win and a T-2 at the Open. He was runner-up here last year.

My pick this week is Viktor Hovland.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks