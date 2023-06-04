2023 RBC Canadian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, from June 8-11, 2023.

The RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood and more. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Aaron Rai and Tyson Alexander are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 RBC Canadian Open field

PLAYER Ludvig Aberg Tyson Alexander Byeong Hun An Ryan Armour Aaron Baddeley Ricky Barnes Wil Bateman Sam Bennett Akshay Bhatia Zac Blair Michael Block Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Wesley Bryan Sam Burns Jonathan Byrd Luis Carrera Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Aaron Cockerill Eric Cole Trevor Cone Corey Conners Austin Cook Myles Creighton MJ Daffue Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Taylor Durham Harrison Endycott Derek Ernst Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Brice Garnett Brian Gay Ryan Gerard Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Lucas Glover Will Gordon Brent Grant Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Bill Haas Chesson Hadley Adam Hadwin James Hahn Paul Haley II Harry Hall Scott Harrington Tyrrell Hatton David Hearn Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Lee Hodges Charley Hoffman Nicolai Hojgaard Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Sung Kang Daniel Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Patton Kizzire Jake Knapp Russell Knox Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley Hank Lebioda David Lingmerth David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Shane Lowry Stuart Macdonald Peter Malnati Ben Martin Brandon Matthews William McGirt Max McGreevy Rory McIlroy Maverick McNealy Adrian Meronk Keith Mitchell Ryan Moore Grayson Murray S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Geoff Ogilvy C.T. Pan Étienne Papineau Taylor Pendrith Cameron Percy Scott Piercy Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Doc Redman Justin Rose Kevin Roy Sam Ryder Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Robby Shelton Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman Webb Simpson Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker Sam Stevens Robert Streb Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Adam Svensson Sebastian Szirmak Callum Tarren Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Davis Thompson Michael Thorbjornsen Brendon Todd Martin Trainer Johnny Travale Kevin Tway Erik van Rooyen Camilo Villegas Nick Watney Mike Weir Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Aaron Wise Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Cameron Young Carson Young Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 RBC Canadian Open field