2023 RBC Canadian Open field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 RBC Canadian Open field: Players, rankings

06/04/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 RBC Canadian Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, from June 8-11, 2023.

The RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood and more. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Memorial Tournament is the invitational tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village club near his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Aaron Rai and Tyson Alexander are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 RBC Canadian Open field

PLAYER
Ludvig Aberg
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Ricky Barnes
Wil Bateman
Sam Bennett
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Wesley Bryan
Sam Burns
Jonathan Byrd
Luis Carrera
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Aaron Cockerill
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Corey Conners
Austin Cook
Myles Creighton
MJ Daffue
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Taylor Durham
Harrison Endycott
Derek Ernst
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Scott Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
David Hearn
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Hojgaard
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sung Kang
Daniel Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Stuart Macdonald
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Adrian Meronk
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Moore
Grayson Murray
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Geoff Ogilvy
C.T. Pan
Étienne Papineau
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Justin Rose
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Adam Svensson
Sebastian Szirmak
Callum Tarren
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Johnny Travale
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Nick Watney
Mike Weir
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Aaron Wise
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 RBC Canadian Open field

RANK PLAYER
3 Rory McIlroy
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
16 Cameron Young
17 Tyrrell Hatton
23 Tommy Fleetwood
26 Shane Lowry
27 Sahith Theegala
28 Justin Rose
29 Corey Conners
45 Adrian Meronk

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.