2023 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earns his fifth-career major championship title with a two-shot win at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

Koepka was locked in a tight battle all day with Viktor Hovland, when Hovland's tee shot went under the lip of the fairway bunker on the 16th hole, leading to a tournament-losing double-bogey 6. Koepka made a birdie on the same hole to open up a four-shot lead.

Hovland made birdie on the 72nd hole to lock up a tie for second place with Scottie Scheffler.

Koepka won the $3,150,000 winner's share of the $17,500,000 purse.

PGA Championship recap notes

Koepka earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Koepka did not earn 600 FedEx Cup points, as he is no longer a PGA Tour member, but he did earn enough Ryder Cup points to practically secure a spot on the US team.

A total of 76 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 31st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2023 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details