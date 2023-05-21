2023 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/21/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Brooks Koepka
The 2023 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earns his fifth-career major championship title with a two-shot win at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

Koepka was locked in a tight battle all day with Viktor Hovland, when Hovland's tee shot went under the lip of the fairway bunker on the 16th hole, leading to a tournament-losing double-bogey 6. Koepka made a birdie on the same hole to open up a four-shot lead.

Hovland made birdie on the 72nd hole to lock up a tie for second place with Scottie Scheffler.

Koepka won the $3,150,000 winner's share of the $17,500,000 purse.

PGA Championship recap notes

Koepka earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Koepka did not earn 600 FedEx Cup points, as he is no longer a PGA Tour member, but he did earn enough Ryder Cup points to practically secure a spot on the US team.

A total of 76 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 31st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2023 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brooks Koepka -9 72 66 66 67 270 $3,150,000
2 Scottie Scheffler -7 67 68 73 65 273 $1,540,000
3 Viktor Hovland -7 68 67 70 68 273 $1,540,000
T4 Cam Davis -3 71 70 71 65 277 $720,000
T4 Kurt Kitayama -3 70 71 71 65 277 $720,000
T4 Bryson DeChambeau -3 66 71 70 70 277 $720,000
T7 Sepp Straka -2 69 71 73 65 278 $555,000
T7 Rory McIlroy -2 71 69 69 69 278 $555,000
T9 Cameron Smith -1 72 72 70 65 279 $465,000
T9 Patrick Cantlay -1 74 67 72 66 279 $465,000
T9 Justin Rose -1 69 70 69 71 279 $465,000
T12 Shane Lowry E 73 67 71 69 280 $365,000
T12 Victor Perez E 70 72 69 69 280 $365,000
T12 Corey Conners E 67 68 70 75 280 $365,000
T15 Tyrrell Hatton 1 77 68 69 67 281 $288,333
T15 Eric Cole 1 67 74 70 70 281 $288,333
T15 Michael Block 1 70 70 70 71 281 $288,333
T18 Mito Pereira 2 72 69 74 67 282 $214,400
T18 Xander Schauffele 2 72 72 71 67 282 $214,400
T18 Min Woo Lee 2 73 67 71 71 282 $214,400
T18 Patrick Reed 2 72 71 69 70 282 $214,400
T18 Tommy Fleetwood 2 72 71 68 71 282 $214,400
T23 Alex Smalley 3 73 72 70 68 283 $165,000
T23 Matt NeSmith 3 70 70 74 69 283 $165,000
T23 Ryan Fox 3 68 73 71 71 283 $165,000
T26 Collin Morikawa 4 71 70 74 69 284 $135,000
T26 Hayden Buckley 4 69 74 71 70 284 $135,000
T26 Justin Suh 4 69 68 73 74 284 $135,000
T29 Callum Tarren 5 71 67 79 68 285 $90,136
T29 Patrick Rodgers 5 70 75 72 68 285 $90,136
T29 Denny McCarthy 5 75 70 72 68 285 $90,136
T29 K.H. Lee 5 73 68 75 69 285 $90,136
T29 Adam Scott 5 68 74 74 69 285 $90,136
T29 Jordan Spieth 5 73 72 71 69 285 $90,136
T29 Harold Varner III 5 70 71 74 70 285 $90,136
T29 Keegan Bradley 5 68 72 74 71 285 $90,136
T29 Chris Kirk 5 70 75 69 71 285 $90,136
T29 Taylor Pendrith 5 70 69 74 72 285 $90,136
T29 Hideki Matsuyama 5 72 71 70 72 285 $90,136
T40 Adrian Meronk 6 75 69 74 68 286 $46,900
T40 Thomas Detry 6 74 71 73 68 286 $46,900
T40 J.T. Poston 6 72 70 75 69 286 $46,900
T40 Adam Hadwin 6 70 73 73 70 286 $46,900
T40 Lucas Herbert 6 75 69 72 70 286 $46,900
T40 Beau Hossler 6 71 70 74 71 286 $46,900
T40 Chez Reavie 6 76 68 71 71 286 $46,900
T40 Thomas Pieters 6 69 76 70 71 286 $46,900
T40 Adam Svensson 6 70 70 73 73 286 $46,900
T40 Sahith Theegala 6 71 71 71 73 286 $46,900
T50 Padraig Harrington 7 72 71 75 69 287 $37,625
T50 Nicolai Højgaard 7 76 67 73 71 287 $37,625
T50 Jon Rahm 7 76 68 72 71 287 $37,625
T50 Stephan Jaeger 7 72 70 69 76 287 $37,625
54 Dean Burmester 8 73 71 72 72 288 $36,000
T55 Lee Hodges 9 75 70 75 69 289 $35,000
T55 Max Homa 9 71 72 74 72 289 $35,000
T55 Dustin Johnson 9 67 74 74 74 289 $35,000
T58 Phil Mickelson 10 73 72 75 70 290 $33,250
T58 Zach Johnson 10 74 71 74 71 290 $33,250
T58 Tom Hoge 10 74 70 72 74 290 $33,250
T58 Keith Mitchell 10 69 71 73 77 290 $33,250
T62 Rikuya Hoshino 11 75 70 75 71 291 $31,250
T62 Sihwan Kim 11 75 68 75 73 291 $31,250
T62 Thriston Lawrence 11 75 69 73 74 291 $31,250
T65 Taylor Montgomery 12 75 70 76 71 292 $31,250
T65 Justin Thomas 12 72 73 75 72 292 $29,500
T65 Matt Wallace 12 73 70 75 74 292 $29,500
T65 Pablo Larrazabal 12 69 75 74 74 292 $29,500
T69 Ben Taylor 13 72 72 78 71 293 $28,000
T69 Joel Dahmen 13 74 69 78 72 293 $28,000
T69 Yannik Paul 13 76 69 73 75 293 $28,000
T72 Taylor Moore 15 74 69 78 74 295 $26,500
T72 Tony Finau 15 72 73 73 77 295 $26,500
T72 Sam Stevens 15 71 72 73 79 295 $26,500
75 Mark Hubbard 18 71 74 79 74 298 $25,500
76 Kazuki Higa 20 72 73 77 78 300 $25,000

