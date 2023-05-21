2023 PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earns his fifth-career major championship title with a two-shot win at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.
Koepka was locked in a tight battle all day with Viktor Hovland, when Hovland's tee shot went under the lip of the fairway bunker on the 16th hole, leading to a tournament-losing double-bogey 6. Koepka made a birdie on the same hole to open up a four-shot lead.
Hovland made birdie on the 72nd hole to lock up a tie for second place with Scottie Scheffler.
Koepka won the $3,150,000 winner's share of the $17,500,000 purse.
PGA Championship recap notes
Koepka earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Koepka did not earn 600 FedEx Cup points, as he is no longer a PGA Tour member, but he did earn enough Ryder Cup points to practically secure a spot on the US team.
A total of 76 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 31st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.
2023 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|-9
|72
|66
|66
|67
|270
|$3,150,000
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|-7
|67
|68
|73
|65
|273
|$1,540,000
|3
|Viktor Hovland
|-7
|68
|67
|70
|68
|273
|$1,540,000
|T4
|Cam Davis
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|65
|277
|$720,000
|T4
|Kurt Kitayama
|-3
|70
|71
|71
|65
|277
|$720,000
|T4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-3
|66
|71
|70
|70
|277
|$720,000
|T7
|Sepp Straka
|-2
|69
|71
|73
|65
|278
|$555,000
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|-2
|71
|69
|69
|69
|278
|$555,000
|T9
|Cameron Smith
|-1
|72
|72
|70
|65
|279
|$465,000
|T9
|Patrick Cantlay
|-1
|74
|67
|72
|66
|279
|$465,000
|T9
|Justin Rose
|-1
|69
|70
|69
|71
|279
|$465,000
|T12
|Shane Lowry
|E
|73
|67
|71
|69
|280
|$365,000
|T12
|Victor Perez
|E
|70
|72
|69
|69
|280
|$365,000
|T12
|Corey Conners
|E
|67
|68
|70
|75
|280
|$365,000
|T15
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1
|77
|68
|69
|67
|281
|$288,333
|T15
|Eric Cole
|1
|67
|74
|70
|70
|281
|$288,333
|T15
|Michael Block
|1
|70
|70
|70
|71
|281
|$288,333
|T18
|Mito Pereira
|2
|72
|69
|74
|67
|282
|$214,400
|T18
|Xander Schauffele
|2
|72
|72
|71
|67
|282
|$214,400
|T18
|Min Woo Lee
|2
|73
|67
|71
|71
|282
|$214,400
|T18
|Patrick Reed
|2
|72
|71
|69
|70
|282
|$214,400
|T18
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2
|72
|71
|68
|71
|282
|$214,400
|T23
|Alex Smalley
|3
|73
|72
|70
|68
|283
|$165,000
|T23
|Matt NeSmith
|3
|70
|70
|74
|69
|283
|$165,000
|T23
|Ryan Fox
|3
|68
|73
|71
|71
|283
|$165,000
|T26
|Collin Morikawa
|4
|71
|70
|74
|69
|284
|$135,000
|T26
|Hayden Buckley
|4
|69
|74
|71
|70
|284
|$135,000
|T26
|Justin Suh
|4
|69
|68
|73
|74
|284
|$135,000
|T29
|Callum Tarren
|5
|71
|67
|79
|68
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Patrick Rodgers
|5
|70
|75
|72
|68
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Denny McCarthy
|5
|75
|70
|72
|68
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|K.H. Lee
|5
|73
|68
|75
|69
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Adam Scott
|5
|68
|74
|74
|69
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Jordan Spieth
|5
|73
|72
|71
|69
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Harold Varner III
|5
|70
|71
|74
|70
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Keegan Bradley
|5
|68
|72
|74
|71
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Chris Kirk
|5
|70
|75
|69
|71
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Taylor Pendrith
|5
|70
|69
|74
|72
|285
|$90,136
|T29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5
|72
|71
|70
|72
|285
|$90,136
|T40
|Adrian Meronk
|6
|75
|69
|74
|68
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|Thomas Detry
|6
|74
|71
|73
|68
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|J.T. Poston
|6
|72
|70
|75
|69
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|Adam Hadwin
|6
|70
|73
|73
|70
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|Lucas Herbert
|6
|75
|69
|72
|70
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|Beau Hossler
|6
|71
|70
|74
|71
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|Chez Reavie
|6
|76
|68
|71
|71
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|Thomas Pieters
|6
|69
|76
|70
|71
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|Adam Svensson
|6
|70
|70
|73
|73
|286
|$46,900
|T40
|Sahith Theegala
|6
|71
|71
|71
|73
|286
|$46,900
|T50
|Padraig Harrington
|7
|72
|71
|75
|69
|287
|$37,625
|T50
|Nicolai Højgaard
|7
|76
|67
|73
|71
|287
|$37,625
|T50
|Jon Rahm
|7
|76
|68
|72
|71
|287
|$37,625
|T50
|Stephan Jaeger
|7
|72
|70
|69
|76
|287
|$37,625
|54
|Dean Burmester
|8
|73
|71
|72
|72
|288
|$36,000
|T55
|Lee Hodges
|9
|75
|70
|75
|69
|289
|$35,000
|T55
|Max Homa
|9
|71
|72
|74
|72
|289
|$35,000
|T55
|Dustin Johnson
|9
|67
|74
|74
|74
|289
|$35,000
|T58
|Phil Mickelson
|10
|73
|72
|75
|70
|290
|$33,250
|T58
|Zach Johnson
|10
|74
|71
|74
|71
|290
|$33,250
|T58
|Tom Hoge
|10
|74
|70
|72
|74
|290
|$33,250
|T58
|Keith Mitchell
|10
|69
|71
|73
|77
|290
|$33,250
|T62
|Rikuya Hoshino
|11
|75
|70
|75
|71
|291
|$31,250
|T62
|Sihwan Kim
|11
|75
|68
|75
|73
|291
|$31,250
|T62
|Thriston Lawrence
|11
|75
|69
|73
|74
|291
|$31,250
|T65
|Taylor Montgomery
|12
|75
|70
|76
|71
|292
|$31,250
|T65
|Justin Thomas
|12
|72
|73
|75
|72
|292
|$29,500
|T65
|Matt Wallace
|12
|73
|70
|75
|74
|292
|$29,500
|T65
|Pablo Larrazabal
|12
|69
|75
|74
|74
|292
|$29,500
|T69
|Ben Taylor
|13
|72
|72
|78
|71
|293
|$28,000
|T69
|Joel Dahmen
|13
|74
|69
|78
|72
|293
|$28,000
|T69
|Yannik Paul
|13
|76
|69
|73
|75
|293
|$28,000
|T72
|Taylor Moore
|15
|74
|69
|78
|74
|295
|$26,500
|T72
|Tony Finau
|15
|72
|73
|73
|77
|295
|$26,500
|T72
|Sam Stevens
|15
|71
|72
|73
|79
|295
|$26,500
|75
|Mark Hubbard
|18
|71
|74
|79
|74
|298
|$25,500
|76
|Kazuki Higa
|20
|72
|73
|77
|78
|300
|$25,000