2023 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Valero Texas Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas, from March 30 - April 2, 2023.
The Valero Texas Open field is headlined by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Valero Texas Open is the final event before the Masters, the first major of the year.
We already have Monday qualifiers for this event, with four spots determined by an 18-hole event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Satoshi Kodaira and Dylan Wu are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $8.9 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Valero Texas Open field
- Anders Albertson
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Corey Conners
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Kazuki Higa
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- JJ Wood
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2023 Valero Texas Open field
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 32. Sepp Straka
- 33. Chris Kirk
- 34. Ryan Fox
- 39. Si Woo Kim
- 41. Corey Conners
- 44. Alex Noren
- 45. Keith Mitchell