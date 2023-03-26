2023 Valero Texas Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Valero Texas Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas, from March 30 - April 2, 2023.

The Valero Texas Open field is headlined by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Valero Texas Open is the final event before the Masters, the first major of the year.

We already have Monday qualifiers for this event, with four spots determined by an 18-hole event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 144 players who got in the field. Satoshi Kodaira and Dylan Wu are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $8.9 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Valero Texas Open field

Anders Albertson

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Corey Conners

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Kazuki Higa

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Jesse Mueller

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

JJ Wood

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

