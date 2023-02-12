2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 4
A picture of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Arizona desert this week for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open format features a field of 134 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event, now down to 66 players for the weekend.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final round starts at 8:55 a.m. local time -- or 10:55 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 10:45 a.m. local time -- or 12:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel and 3 p.m. on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:15 a.m. Eastern.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 4

All times Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS
8:55 a.m. 1 Billy Horschel, James Hahn, Tom Kim
9:06 a.m. 1 Jason Dufner, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar
9:17 a.m. 1 Chesson Hadley, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama
9:28 a.m. 1 Scott Stallings, Adam Schenk, Seamus Power
9:39 a.m. 1 Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley, Si Woo Kim
9:50 a.m. 1 Dylan Frittelli, Taylor Moore, Justin Thomas
10:01 a.m. 1 Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Wyndham Clark
10:12 a.m. 1 Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman, Sam Burns
10:23 a.m. 1 Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
10:34 a.m. 1 Jordan Spieth, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton
10:45 a.m. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm
8:55 a.m. 10 Sahith Theegala, Webb Simpson, Adam Long
9:06 a.m. 10 Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Palmer, Justin Lower
9:17 a.m. 10 Aaron Rai, Zach Johnson, Viktor Hovland
9:28 a.m. 10 Hayden Buckley, Kevin Tway, Kelly Kraft
9:39 a.m. 10 Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers, K.H. Lee
9:50 a.m. 10 Kurt Kitayama, Trey Mullinax, Danny Lee
10:01 a.m. 10 Lucas Herbert, Nate Lashley, Joel Dahmen
10:12 a.m. 10 Beau Hossler, Corey Conners, Brian Harman
10:23 a.m. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick, Brandon Wu, Greyson Sigg
10:34 a.m. 10 Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman, Keith Mitchell
10:45 a.m. 10 Gary Woodland, Stewart Cink, Cameron Young

