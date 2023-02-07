2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open marks the sixth 2023 event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from the Arizona desert.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, and CBS has coverage of Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

The field includes Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and more as part of a 134-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday and Sunday, coverage runs from 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, with CBS then picking things up at 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers exclusive streams of coverage and starts before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

All of this coverage can be streamed online through Peacock, GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open TV times and schedule.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Feb. 8: 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Feb. 9: 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Feb. 10: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
  • Sunday, Feb. 11: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on CBS

