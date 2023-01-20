2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 2
2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 2

01/20/2023
A picture of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the second three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

After the second three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2023 The American Express second round starts at 8:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with the second tee times of the day going off the second tee. second-round tee times run through 10:42 a.m. local time -- or 1:42 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The American Express tee times: Round 1 | Round 3

2023 The American Express Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The American Express second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The American Express tee times for Round 2

All times local; add three hours for Eastern: KEY: NT = Nicklaus Tournament/ SC = PGA West Stadium Course/ LQ = La Quinta Country Club

TIME TEE COURSE PLAYERS
8:30 a.m. 1 SC Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
8:41 a.m. 1 SC Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
8:52 a.m. 1 SC Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
9:03 a.m. 1 SC Brian Stuard, John Huh
9:14 a.m. 1 SC Kevin Chappell, Ben An
9:25 a.m. 1 SC J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
9:36 a.m. 1 SC Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
9:47 a.m. 1 SC Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
9:58 a.m. 1 SC Sungjae Im, Jason Day
10:9 a.m. 1 SC Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
10:20 a.m. 1 SC Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
10:31 a.m. 1 SC Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
10:42 a.m. 1 SC Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
8:30 a.m. 10 SC Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
8:41 a.m. 10 SC Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
8:52 a.m. 10 SC S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
9:03 a.m. 10 SC Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
9:14 a.m. 10 SC Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
9:25 a.m. 10 SC Brice Garnett, James Hahn
9:36 a.m. 10 SC Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
9:47 a.m. 10 SC Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
9:58 a.m. 10 SC Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
10:09 a.m. 10 SC Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
10:20 a.m. 10 SC Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
10:31 a.m. 10 SC Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
10:42 a.m. 10 SC Paul Haley, Kevin Yu
8:30 a.m. 1 NT Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
8:41 a.m. 1 NT Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry
8:52 a.m. 1 NT Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
9:03 a.m. 1 NT Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
9:14 a.m. 1 NT Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
9:25 a.m. 1 NT Justin Rose, Si Woo Woo
9:36 a.m. 1 NT Brandon Matthews, BreNT Grant
9:47 a.m. 1 NT Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy
9:58 a.m. 1 NT Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
10:9 a.m. 1 NT Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
10:20 a.m. 1 NT Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
10:31 a.m. 1 NT Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
10:42 a.m. 1 NT MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
8:30 a.m. 10 NT Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
8:41 a.m. 10 NT Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
8:52 a.m. 10 NT Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
9:03 a.m. 10 NT Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
9:14 a.m. 10 NT Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
9:25 a.m. 10 NT Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
9:36 a.m. 10 NT Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
9:47 a.m. 10 NT Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
9:58 a.m. 10 NT Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
10:09 a.m. 10 NT Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
10:20 a.m. 10 NT Adam Long, Chez Reavie
10:31 a.m. 10 NT Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
10:42 a.m. 10 NT Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
8:30 a.m. 1 LQ Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
8:41 a.m. 1 LQ Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:52 a.m. 1 LQ Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez
9:03 a.m. 1 LQ Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
9:14 a.m. 1 LQ Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
9:25 a.m. 1 LQ K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
9:36 a.m. 1 LQ Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
9:47 a.m. 1 LQ Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
9:58 a.m. 1 LQ Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
10:9 a.m. 1 LQ Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
10:20 a.m. 1 LQ Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
10:31 a.m. 1 LQ Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
10:42 a.m. 1 LQ Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
8:30 a.m. 10 LQ Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
8:41 a.m. 10 LQ Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
8:52 a.m. 10 LQ Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
9:03 a.m. 10 LQ Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
9:14 a.m. 10 LQ Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
9:25 a.m. 10 LQ Tom Hoge, Luke List
9:36 a.m. 10 LQ Matti Schmid, VinceNT Norrman
9:47 a.m. 10 LQ Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
9:58 a.m. 10 LQ Sam Burns, Harris English
10:09 a.m. 10 LQ Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
10:20 a.m. 10 LQ Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
10:31 a.m. 10 LQ Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
10:42 a.m. 10 LQ Harrison Endycott, John Pak

