2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the second three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

After the second three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2023 The American Express second round starts at 8:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with the second tee times of the day going off the second tee. second-round tee times run through 10:42 a.m. local time -- or 1:42 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The American Express Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The American Express second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The American Express tee times for Round 2

All times local; add three hours for Eastern: KEY: NT = Nicklaus Tournament/ SC = PGA West Stadium Course/ LQ = La Quinta Country Club

