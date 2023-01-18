2023 The American Express Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 The American Express gets underway on Thursday in La Quinta in California, with PGA West once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event in the mainland US.

With the 156-player event unfolding in California, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical PGA Tour times.

The action will get underway at 8:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with foursomes (two pros, two amateurs) off both the first and 10th tees on three courses. The groups will go off in foursomes off both tees until 10:42 a.m. local, when the last times go off.

Each player will have one round on La Quinta Country Club, PGA West Stadium Course and PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course in the first three rounds. The players will alternate each day between courses, tees and tee times.

Golf fans can start watching the tournament live at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, when PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starts their brief preview before getting right into the golf action with four channels of coverage that goes until approximately 7 p.m. Eastern. You must be subscribed to ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live.

If you're planning on watch the PGA Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 The American Express first round, and their coverage starts at 3 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 7 p.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.

TIME TEE COURSE PLAYERS 8:30 a.m. 1 NT Austin Cook, Jason Dufner 8:41 a.m. 1 NT Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski 8:52 a.m. 1 NT Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu 9:03 a.m. 1 NT Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair 9:14 a.m. 1 NT Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson 9:25 a.m. 1 NT S.H. Kim, Eric Cole 9:36 a.m. 1 NT Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira 9:47 a.m. 1 NT Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd 9:58 a.m. 1 NT Brice Garnett, James Hahn 10:09 a.m. 1 NT Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo 10:20 a.m. 1 NT Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer 10:31 a.m. 1 NT Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas 10:42 a.m. 1 NT Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe 8:30 a.m. 10 NT Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney 8:41 a.m. 10 NT Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris 8:52 a.m. 10 NT Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester 9:03 a.m. 10 NT Peter Malnati, Ben Martin 9:14 a.m. 10 NT Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway 9:25 a.m. 10 NT Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa 9:36 a.m. 10 NT Brian Stuard, John Huh 9:47 a.m. 10 NT Kevin Chappell, Ben An 9:58 a.m. 10 NT J.T. Poston, Brian Harman 10:09 a.m. 10 NT Carson Young, Caleb Surratt 10:20 a.m. 10 NT Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett 10:31 a.m. 10 NT Sungjae Im, Jason Day 10:42 a.m. 10 NT Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander 8:30 a.m. 1 LQ Adam Long, Chez Reavie 8:41 a.m. 1 LQ Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler 8:52 a.m. 1 LQ Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh 9:03 a.m. 1 LQ Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele 9:14 a.m. 1 LQ Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele 9:25 a.m. 1 LQ Davis Thompson, Will Gordon 9:36 a.m. 1 LQ Davis Riley, Beau Hossler 9:47 a.m. 1 LQ Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala 9:58 a.m. 1 LQ Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers 10:09 a.m. 1 LQ Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy 10:20 a.m. 1 LQ Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire 10:31 a.m. 1 LQ Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler 10:42 a.m. 1 LQ Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat 8:30 a.m. 10 LQ Adam Schenk, Bill Haas 8:41 a.m. 10 LQ Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith 8:52 a.m. 10 LQ MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak 9:03 a.m. 10 LQ Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang 9:14 a.m. 10 LQ Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry 9:25 a.m. 10 LQ Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone 9:36 a.m. 10 LQ Ryan Armour, Justin Lower 9:47 a.m. 10 LQ Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore 9:58 a.m. 10 LQ Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim 10:09 a.m. 10 LQ Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant 10:20 a.m. 10 LQ Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy 10:31 a.m. 10 LQ Nick Taylor, Martin Laird 10:42 a.m. 10 LQ Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens 8:30 a.m. 1 SC Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley 8:41 a.m. 1 SC Zach Johnson, Russell Knox 8:52 a.m. 1 SC Harrison Endycott, John Pak 9:03 a.m. 1 SC Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu 9:14 a.m. 1 SC Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz 9:25 a.m. 1 SC Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles 9:36 a.m. 1 SC Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam 9:47 a.m. 1 SC Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley 9:58 a.m. 1 SC Tom Hoge, Luke List 10:09 a.m. 1 SC Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman 10:20 a.m. 1 SC Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs 10:31 a.m. 1 SC Sam Burns, Harris English 10:42 a.m. 1 SC Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton 8:30 a.m. 10 SC Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley 8:41 a.m. 10 SC Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell 8:52 a.m. 10 SC Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou 9:03 a.m. 10 SC Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab 9:14 a.m. 10 SC Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:25 a.m. 10 SC Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez 9:36 a.m. 10 SC Danny Lee, David Lingmerth 9:47 a.m. 10 SC Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore 9:58 a.m. 10 SC K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen 10:09 a.m. 10 SC Harry Hall, Dylan Wu 10:20 a.m. 10 SC Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky 10:31 a.m. 10 SC Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo 10:42 a.m. 10 SC Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

Thursday, January 19: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

All times Eastern