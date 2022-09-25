2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headlined by the likes of Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $7.9 million purse, with six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Wilson Furr

Brice Garnett

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Joseph Hanko

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Sam Murphy

Matthew NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Augusto Núñez

C.T. Pan

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Jackson Suber

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Brice Wilkinson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

