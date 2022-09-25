2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headlined by the likes of Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $7.9 million purse, with six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Dylan Frittelli
- Wilson Furr
- Brice Garnett
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Joseph Hanko
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Sam Murphy
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Augusto Núñez
- C.T. Pan
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Jackson Suber
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Brice Wilkinson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field
- 12. Sam Burns
- 14. Tony Finau
- 39. Sepp Straka
- 41. Seamus Power
- 44. Harris English
- 48. Keegan Bradley